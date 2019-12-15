'It's pretty intimidating': Nontraditional Parkside graduate overcomes life challenges

SOMERS — Ingrid Liacopoulos almost got her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside the conventional way while she was in her 20s after she graduated from Park High School.

Years later, she finished her bachelor’s degree in social science studies and on Saturday Liacopoulos graduated, at age 48, with a master’s degree in professional studies focusing on public policy, leadership and conflict resolution.

Several life challenges interrupted her academic plans. When she was going to start her senior year at Parkside, Liacopoulos gave birth to a daughter, Savannah, who was terminally ill.

At that point, she was studying biology and planning to go to medical school, “and that had been my life dream.”

“However, because she was so ill, I needed to be home with her,” Liacopoulos said. “It was a year before she passed away and I really didn’t have the energy at that point to go back to school.”

As Liacopoulos puts it, “life got busy.” She got married, had three children, and then got divorced.

“Going back to school became something that had to go on the back burner,” Liacopoulos said. “I became a single parent, I needed to work, I needed to provide for my family.”