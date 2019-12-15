'It's pretty intimidating': Nontraditional Parkside graduate overcomes life challenges

SOMERS — Ingrid Liacopoulos almost got her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside the conventional way while she was in her 20s after she graduated from Park High School.
Years later, she finished her bachelor’s degree in social science studies and on Saturday Liacopoulos graduated, at age 48, with a master’s degree in professional studies focusing on public policy, leadership and conflict resolution.
Several life challenges interrupted her academic plans. When she was going to start her senior year at Parkside, Liacopoulos gave birth to a daughter, Savannah, who was terminally ill.
At that point, she was studying biology and planning to go to medical school, “and that had been my life dream.”
“However, because she was so ill, I needed to be home with her,” Liacopoulos said. “It was a year before she passed away and I really didn’t have the energy at that point to go back to school.”
As Liacopoulos puts it, “life got busy.” She got married, had three children, and then got divorced.
“Going back to school became something that had to go on the back burner,” Liacopoulos said. “I became a single parent, I needed to work, I needed to provide for my family.”
Liacopoulos had a brother who died from a drug overdose and her parents started a sober living home, which she would help.
Life was her education, but life does not hand out diplomas.
Work with county
Liacopoulos eventually took a job with the Racine County Health Services Department, where she worked in adult protective services and the behavior health clinic.
She also worked as a mobile responder during a crisis and was able to empathize with those she worked with and used her own life experiences to relate to people.
“I’ve experienced the loss of a child; I’ve experienced the loss of a brother; I’ve experienced some pretty difficult moments being a single parent,” Liacopoulos said. “I was able to say ‘OK, this is what happens when you’re grieving; this is what happens when you go through a divorce.’ These are feelings that everyday people go through.”
But she wanted to help people on a larger scale.
“I saw myself as an on-the-ground worker, which is a fantastic place to be, but it also is slightly limiting in what you’re able to do,” Liacopoulos said. “I’m able to help people in the moment, but I’m not necessarily able to affect policy change or affect how the community is starting to look at social issues that I’m involved in.”
So, Liacopoulos decided to go back to school at Parkside.
“I’ve spent several weekends crying over my homework because I felt like this is a whole new world,” Liacopoulos said. “But I also really enjoyed the challenge and really enjoyed learning. It opened up such an interesting part of creativity.”
Liacopoulos worked full-time and went to school full-time and at times felt overwhelmed with how much has changed since the last time she was in college.
“It’s pretty intimidating when you’re 48 years old and going back to school,” Liacopoulos said. “And I can barely work my cell phone.”
Graduation and wedding
Liacopoulos plans to work with the community resources that the county offers and also with the private sector to find solutions to problems.
“My goal is to bring (the public and private sector) together,” Liacopoulos said.
While she was going to school, Liacopoulos met her now-husband Peter Liacopoulos online and in September they got married.
This time, Liacopoulos said she didn’t worry too much about the details of wedding planning, she just wanted people to have a good time.
“My hair fell apart, I just put it up in a bun,” Liacopoulos said. “It was nothing to stress about. (The wedding) was enjoyable.”