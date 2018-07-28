YORKVILLE — Three siblings came into the Racine County Fair with their own cattle, and all three walked away champions.
Jack, Sam and Clara Henderson were beaming Saturday morning after showing their prize cattle off at the fair’s livestock auction. The auction sees young people from the area sell off cattle, pigs, goats and lambs to local buyers.
“It feels really rewarding just how your hard work pays off,” said Sam, 16. He raised Yannis, a 1,319-pound Maine-Anjou who took the reserve grand champion cattle crown. Sam’s hard work definitely did pay off: Yannis sold for $3.25 per pound.
The siblings get up at 6 a.m. every day to take care of their cattle, and sometimes they do not finish a day’s work until 11 p.m.
“It’s kind of like an all-day thing,” said Jack, 18, who will be starting his sophomore year studying business and finance at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall. His 1,291-pound champion angus steer, Squirt, sold at $3.70 per pound.
Jack said he has been showing at the Racine County Fair since 2010, and his younger siblings have followed suit.
This year’s county fair was the first time Clara, 10, showed here, though she has been showing elsewhere for several years. Her animal, the 1,115-pound Cupcake, was the champion market heifer and sold for $2.85 per pound. She said she’s been able to have success at a young age because she has observed her brothers through the years.
All of the money the siblings raise goes toward their college tuition. That is just one of the ways the children’s mother, Becky, said raising animals has helped her children. She and her husband, Chad, grew up showing cattle — and so did their parents — so they have passed the tradition down.
“This has always been something we figured we’d do as a family,” Becky said. “We just couldn’t think of a better way to teach our kids work ethic.”
The Henderson siblings, who are involved with the Honey Creek Hoofers 4-H club, have shown their cattle all over the country, traveling to Colorado, New York, Georgia and Pennsylvania, just to name a few states their competitions have taken them.
The siblings are already looking forward and are hard at work breeding their cattle for the 2020 fair.
“It’s not just a summer job,” Jack said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.