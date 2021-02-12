It’s going to be VERY cold this weekend. Here are Racine County’s 14 designated warming centers

Racine County has compiled a list of 14 “warming centers” across the county where anyone can go to get warm for any reason when outdoor temperatures are below 25: whether you’re homeless, your heat goes out or you just need to avoid the chill.

On top of that, the City of Racine’s RYDE transit system, which serves much of Racine County east of Interstate 94, has pledged to provide no-cost rides to warming shelters along the bus route beginning Monday. To get those free rides, “individuals must identify themselves as homeless or cold and in need of shelter to the driver, as well as state that they need transportation to a warming shelter,” according to an official notice. “The Transit system will also transport individuals from the warming shelters to a final destination.”

A notice from the county states: “Residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 2-1-1 for resources available where they live. Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Social distancing and mask guidelines should be followed.”

Warming centers

EAST OF THE INTERSTATE