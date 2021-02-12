It’s going to be VERY cold this weekend. Here are Racine County’s 14 designated warming centers

It’s going to be cold this weekend. Really cold. The overnight temperature in central Racine County was expected to be 1 degree Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service, with a wind chill of 15 below zero. At 6 a.m. Sunday, the temperature is expected to be minus-7 with a wind chill of 27 below zero.
At that temperature, it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for hypothermia to set in.
“Low temperatures, coupled with even moderate wind, can make common outdoor activities life threatening, even for those appropriately dressed for the outdoors,” David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management coordinator, said in a news release earlier this week. “Exposed areas such as the nose and ears can freeze within 30 seconds with a wind chill factor of negative 30 degrees.”
That news release also said that “half of all cold related injuries and deaths occur among healthy, adequately clothed individuals involved in outdoor sports. Especially hazardous are open areas such as lakes and fields, where winds can build.”
A light round of snow was also expected Friday night through Saturday morning. “Very cold temperatures and frigid wind chills are expected to continue into the weekend, with the likelihood for more wind chill advisories, particularly Saturday night into Monday morning,” a Friday National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook advisory warned.
Racine County has compiled a list of 14 “warming centers” across the county where anyone can go to get warm for any reason when outdoor temperatures are below 25: whether you’re homeless, your heat goes out or you just need to avoid the chill.
On top of that, the City of Racine’s RYDE transit system, which serves much of Racine County east of Interstate 94, has pledged to provide no-cost rides to warming shelters along the bus route beginning Monday. To get those free rides, “individuals must identify themselves as homeless or cold and in need of shelter to the driver, as well as state that they need transportation to a warming shelter,” according to an official notice. “The Transit system will also transport individuals from the warming shelters to a final destination.”
A notice from the county states: “Residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 2-1-1 for resources available where they live. Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Social distancing and mask guidelines should be followed.”
Warming centers
EAST OF THE INTERSTATE
Cesar Chavez Community Center: 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-636-9454, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., starting Monday, Feb. 15
Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly: 5201 Washington Ave., 262-619-3230, Mount Pleasant, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center: 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine, 262-638-6312, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (enter via north entrance)
Regency Mall: 5538 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-554-7903, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Target: 5300 Durand Ave. Racine, 262-554-6998, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Walmart: 3049 Oakes Road, Sturtevant, 262-598-8702, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
WEST OF THE INTERSTATE
Burlington Public Library: 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, 262-342-1130, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday
Graham Public Library: 1215 Main St., Union Grove, 262-878-2910, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
Norway Town Hall: 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, 262-895-6335, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Raymond Village Hall: 2255 76th St., Franksville, 262-835-4426, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Rochester Public Library: 208 W. Spring St., Burlington, 262-534-3533, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday
Village of Union Grove Community Room: 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, 262-878-1818, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday
Walmart: 1901 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, 262-767-9520, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Waterford Public Library: 101 N. River Road, Waterford, 262-534-3988, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday