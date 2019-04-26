RACINE COUNTY — Get your shovels and snowblowers back out.
A late April snowstorm is expected to bury the county in 5 to 8 inches of wet, heavy snow Saturday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell.
"It'll be a real heavy, slushy type snow," Boxell said. "It will be coming down pretty hard, especailly in the afternoon hours."
Snow is expected to start falling in the afternoon and continue into the evening.
"Anywhere across southern Wisconsin, especially the two to three southern tiers of counties across the state, it's going to be a mess for sure," Boxell said.
Boxell cautioned anyone who will be driving Saturday, because "that layer of slush can be misleading" and pose a risk of slippery conditions despite the road's appearance. Visiblity is also expected to be poor with the snow coming down heavily.
But, with temperatures climbing into the 40s the snow should begin to melt Sunday.
Madison will get the worst of it, with totals up to 9 inches. The storm is on track to impact a wide area, reaching as far north as Fond du Lac — albeit with lesser snow totals — and south of Chicago.
Wisconsin generally averages about an inch of snow in April, according to the NWS.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
