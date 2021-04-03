'It just took off' | Local mom opens new boutique in Downtown Racine

How it started

Like many other working moms during the pandemic, Kolbaska had to figure out how to make money while taking care of her kids at home.

Kolbaska, who had worked for about 12 years in health care, left her job to give her full attention to her two sons, Jaxon and Remi, who would be learning from home.

But it didn’t take long for Kolbaska to feel antsy: “Being a mom is amazing, I would never change that. But something was missing. I knew there was something more I could do.”

“I found a niche for making things,” Kolbaska, who took up screen printing, said. “I wondered if I could start doing something small like this and see where it goes.”

So, she took to Facebook and started a boutique, Brit’s Creative Corner, around June 2020. It’s a private group with over 1,900 members (that means 1,900 customers). In the group, Kolbaska posts items she has for sale or takes requests for custom orders for t-shirts or cups.

The group saw enough success to double Kolbaska’s husband, Michael’s, income; it became both of their full-time jobs, and the two now work together at the storefront.