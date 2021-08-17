 Skip to main content
'It feels promising' | An expo for Racine area's minority-owned small businesses
African American Chamber of Commerce

'It feels promising' | An expo for Racine area's minority-owned small businesses

{{featured_button_text}}
A purchase at Plush Clothing

Yolanda Coleman, owner of Plush Clothing in Downtown Racine, speaks with a customer after she makes a purchase at the African American Chamber of Commerce Greater Racine's business expo on Saturday.

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — Delicia Evans, owner of Big City Brims on Douglas Avenue, said it’s not always easy to make connections with other business owners.

“Our hours aren’t the same, everybody’s working hard,” she said. “It’s hard to meet those you want to support.”

Big City Brims

Big City Brims

Delicia and Carter Evans of Big City Brims were at the African American Chamber of Commerce Greater Racine business expo on Saturday.

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Racine remedied that with its first business expo, held Saturday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

Evans, who held a table at the expo, said it was “a great opportunity to meet with other business owners.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to come out and see other minorities, black women, owning businesses. It feels promising,” she said.

Big City Brims was among more than two dozen organizations from Racine, Kenosha and the surrounding areas at the expo. The theme of the expo was “It’s A Family Affair,” emphasizing the chamber’s effort in making everyone feel welcome.

Formed in 2019

The AACCGR is new to the area, having formed in 2019 and being disrupted by the pandemic. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to spurring economic development and opportunities for black-owned and minority-owned businesses.

As reported by McKinsey & Company, about 58% of black-owned businesses were at risk of financial distress prior to the pandemic, compared with about 27% of white-owned businesses. The pandemic pushed 41% of black-owned businesses in the country to close from February to April in 2020.

McKinsey & Company said to help support black- and minority-owned businesses thrive, especially post-pandemic, organizations like the chamber — and other support systems — must exist.

GeorgAnn Stinson, president of the AACCGR, said the chamber wanted to make sure businesses knew they were supported by the community and by each other. The expo was free for both the community and vendors to attend.

“I want to make sure that we’re able to bring folks together, be able to see all the businesses that we have,” Stinson said.

Dancing together

Dancing together

Tre Williams of the Racine Family YMCA-George Bray Branch and Dasheika Kidd, program manager at Housing Resources Inc., dance during the Afric…

Stinson, who has lived in Racine since the 1970s, said she has noticed the amount of minority-owned businesses grow in the area — whether they’re owned by people of color, women or veterans.

But she’s also seen people feel empowered enough or experienced enough in their own industries to start their own businesses.

“In other words, we have some people who have been in the restaurant business for years, then they decide, ‘Well, let me just branch off and let me try my business on my initial experience,’” Stinson said. “So they’re succeeding, because they already had that knowledge.”

For more information and to learn how to get involved, visit facebook.com/AACCGR.

