It could cost more than $5 million to save Echo Lake; Burlington aldermen to review report Tuesday

BURLINGTON — Saving the beloved but troubled Echo Lake could cost more than $5 million, while draining the lake and allowing the White River to flow free could be accomplished for about $1 million, the city's engineers have found.

The cost, however, could become moot if state regulators reject a proposed strategy for saving the lake. The state could require the city to remove the manmade dam and drain the 70-acre body of water fed by the White River.

In a report released Friday, the engineering firm of Ayres Associates Inc. reported that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has not committed to approving a compromise strategy under consideration to improve the dam and salvage the lake.

If the lake must be drained, the engineers concluded, it could cost as little as $1.1 million, and it could open up a variety of possibilities to redevelop the site for new public recreation options along the White River. That $1.1 million price tag includes basic rehabilitation of the site.

Citing the potential for new fishing, boating and hiking facilities, the engineers wrote: "These project add-ons are intended to provide the city with ideas for what is possible at the site."

Burlington City Council members are scheduled to receive the Ayres Associates report and to begin deliberations Tuesday, moving toward a planned decision in February on what to do with Echo Lake.

Next steps

Ayres Associates noted that a March 4 deadline looms for seeking state funds to offset some of the costs. Whether the effort ultimately is directed toward saving the lake or removing it, the available state funding could total $1 million.

Beyond that amount, the report stated, the city should "identify additional sources of funding based on what the community decides."

Burlington's current annual budget for city government is about $26 million, which includes $8.1 million in property tax collections.

Ayres Associates concluded that saving Echo Lake would require modernization of the dam costing between $1.5 million and $2.6 million. That would involve replacing the main gate on the dam, adding two more gates, raising a nearby northern embankment, and rebuilding a downstream retaining wall and sidewalk. The cost of dredging the lake bottom, if it is not drained, is another estimated $2.5 million, aimed at correcting water quality problems.

The report also identifies other possible expenses, such as heating or aerating components to combat winter ice build-up.

City officials have said they plan to hold open houses and stakeholder meetings to consider options before making a decision in February. No dates have been announced yet for those meetings.

Whatever course of action the city chooses, the Department of Natural Resources will decide whether that approach satisfies the requirements of state safety standards for dams.

Safety, flooding worries

State regulators notified Burlington in 2015 that the estimated 50-year-old dam at Echo Lake was not adequate to meet requirements for containing a 500-year flood event. The state gave Burlington up to 10 years — until 2025 — to rectify the situation by either improving or removing the dam.

As the city's engineers, Ayres Associates have delivered increasingly bleak assessments for those hoping to salvage Echo Lake.

First, the engineers determined that the physical geography surrounding the lake made it impossible to achieve the state's goal of fortifying the dam for a 500-year flood. They approached state regulators about compromising on a lesser 100-year flood strategy.

The new report is based on protecting Burlington from a 100-year flood through an approach called "submergence," which means permitting the dam to become submerged in floodwater as long as Ayres Associates can demonstrate that the dam would not collapse and unleash a catastrophic torrent from Echo Lake.

That approach also calls for building a raised embankment and installing new gates on the dam.

In an Oct. 7 email to the consulting firm, DNR engineer Andrea Stern wrote, "Your conceptual idea looks fine." But, she added, "DNR cannot make a guarantee that it will be approvable."

Community engagement

Echo Lake, which has been a part of Burlington since the 1800s, is located near the center of town and has been a popular spot for fishing, boating and other recreational activities. But water quality has deteriorated in recent years. Some community leaders have spoken out in favor of removing the dam and allowing the distressed lake to vanish into the history books.

Another group has created a Facebook page called “Save Echo Lake & Dam” to advocate for keeping the lake. The group has outlined a strategy of raising money through fundraisers and boat rentals to finance the endeavor.

In its new report, Ayres Associates reiterates that they have found "no feasible way" to comply with the state's 500-year flood standard. But they outline a submergence approach that could pass the state's review with an investment in upgrading the dam and surrounding facilities.

Depending whether the city wants to add new amenities later, the report found that the city could spend up to another $3 million or more to construct boardwalks, a kayak launch, a pedestrian bridge, and fishing ponds and docks; that $3 million would be in addition to the $1.1 million cost of getting rid of the dam and lake.

If the city wanted to complete all optional elements outlined in the scenario for removing Echo Lake, the engineers estimated that the costs could exceed $6 million.

The report stated that Burlington area residents probably would like to see some enhancements of the site, if Echo Lake is drained and the White River is restored.

"We encourage these components to be thought of as 'a la carte' items," the report states, "that can be added or removed from the conceptual plan as desired."

