'It brings tears'; Community shows appreciation at Ascension All Saints
RACINE — Working in healthcare is often a thankless job. Or it was, until an estimated 1,200 vehicles filled the Ascension All Saints parking lot on Friday night, honking their horns, flashing their lights and waving signs thanking health care workers.

"It's emotional," said Nikki Vash, who works in the cardiology department. "We work very hard. This means a lot to see this many people come out to support us."

Vash was one of dozens of medical staff gathered outside the hospital Friday to see what they thought was going to be a few vehicles showing support during the COVID-19 crisis.

Melisa Palacios, the nurse who organized the "Flashin' First Friday" event, thought that maybe 50 vehicles would come. So many vehicles came that instead of a parade, Racine Police directed the vehicles to park in the parking lot where they could make some noise. Police estimated 1,200 vehicles took part.

"I think we've surpassed that," Palacios said as she helped Racine Police direct traffic. "This is awesome."

The calm before the storm

While COVID-19 has not hit Racine as hard as it hit other American cities, Palacios said the hospital has been undergoing a lot of changes to prepare for the anticipated wave of patients with the novel coronavirus.

Sasha Guerra, who works in electrophysiology, said the current calm before the storm is more scary than she thinks the actual wave will be.

"It's just as scary for us as it is for everybody," she said. "Because you can't just act on adrenaline (right now). When the adrenaline kicks in, you just act. Now, it's just in your head. It's dwelling. It's the not knowing that scares you."

Guerra stood outside with her daughter, covering her ears to protect them from the deafening sound of the horns honking. Several vehicles were decorated with signs thanking healthcare workers and calling them heroes.

"It brings tears," she said. 

Those fears, that tension, is why Palacios thought an event like this would be what everyone needed.

"This is just a little something to get our minds off of it and come together and let our community show (hospital staff) what they mean to us," said Palacios.

Ascension All Saints President Kristin McManmon was moving in and out of the building and said the nurses and staff inside were crying with joy. While outside, McManmon was getting a little misty-eyed herself. 

"It's overwhelming," she said. "I feel love and I feel joy and I'm just so proud of our team here."

McManmon saw the event as the boost in morale the team needed as they continue to prepare and wait for the virus to fully hit the region.

"It'll be a big shot in the arm," she said. "People are saying, 'We're ready.' "

