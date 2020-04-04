'It brings tears'; Community shows appreciation at Ascension All Saints

Sasha Guerra, who works in electrophysiology, said the current calm before the storm is more scary than she thinks the actual wave will be.

"It's just as scary for us as it is for everybody," she said. "Because you can't just act on adrenaline (right now). When the adrenaline kicks in, you just act. Now, it's just in your head. It's dwelling. It's the not knowing that scares you."

Guerra stood outside with her daughter, covering her ears to protect them from the deafening sound of the horns honking. Several vehicles were decorated with signs thanking healthcare workers and calling them heroes.

"It brings tears," she said.

Those fears, that tension, is why Palacios thought an event like this would be what everyone needed.

"This is just a little something to get our minds off of it and come together and let our community show (hospital staff) what they mean to us," said Palacios.

Ascension All Saints President Kristin McManmon was moving in and out of the building and said the nurses and staff inside were crying with joy. While outside, McManmon was getting a little misty-eyed herself.

"It's overwhelming," she said. "I feel love and I feel joy and I'm just so proud of our team here."