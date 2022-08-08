 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Issue of reproductive rights could appear on Nov. 8 City of Racine ballots as advisory question

Rally for choice on Monument Square

Freedom to Choose Racine organized a rally May 7 on Monument Square following the leak of a document that showed the United States Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion. 

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — The city's Finance & Personnel Committee voted on Monday to recommend the City Council put an advisory referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot asking the voters whether the state should repeal the 1849 law that makes abortion illegal in Wisconsin without almost no exceptions.

The Racine City Council is expected to vote on the matter Aug. 16.

The referendum would be non-binding. It only seeks to get a sense of what the public supports.

This could be the second referendum on city ballots this fall. The City Council last month approved asking voters if they believe marijuana should be legalized in Wisconsin.

Natalia Taft

Taft

The proposal was made by Alderman Natalia Taft. It was co-sponsored by Mayor Cory Mason and Alderman John Tate II, president of the council.

“Many of us are outraged, appalled, and are mourning the loss of our reproductive rights,” Taft said, referring to the June 24 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, which had required all states to allow some abortions. The June 24 ruling created a scenario where whether abortion is legal, and the degree to which it was legal, varies from state to state.

As Taft noted, the 1849 law banning abortion in Wisconsin became enforced again before women alive today had the right to vote and a voice in the process.

“In my conversations with community members on this issue, what I hear over and over again is that people want to have a voice,” she said. “Currently, folks don’t feel like they can have a voice.”

There are other Wisconsin communities considering similar referendums.

The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted to put the issue on the ballot while the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declined.

Advisory

Polling has consistently showed that a majority of Wisconsinites support reproductive freedoms and legalized access to abortion.

A poll conducted by Marquette University Law School in June showed that statewide 27% of those surveyed believed abortion should be legal in all cases while just 11% believed it should be illegal in all cases. The poll also showed that 31% believed abortion should be legal in most cases while 24% of those surveyed believed it should be illegal in most cases.

The law passed in 1849 makes abortion illegal in Wisconsin — even in cases of rape and incest. The only exception is if two physicians concur that the life of the mother is in danger unless an abortion is performed. Abortion providers and advocates say that exception is too stringent and still puts mothers' lives at risk, since medical professionals now have to consider if a pregnant person's life is in enough danger for the abortion to be considered legal.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

