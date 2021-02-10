Isolated outing proves popular at Racine Zoo snow globes

RACINE — The Racine Zoo snow globes are in their second year of operation and are proving to be successful, especially in a time when some social isolation is essential.
The domed structures are made with PVC frames and clear covers. The snow globes are heated and for private parties up to eight people. There are four snow globes available this year, double last year’s number.
Food, drinks, games, music speaker access and an animal encounter with one of the zoo’s many animal ambassadors are included with reservations. Five package options are available to customize the experience, such as the non-alcohol package, beer package and wine package. Packages range from $150 to $325.
Chelsea Locke, special events manager at the Zoo, said the snow globes this year have brought a great turnout. The 322 available reservation time slots for 2021 have been 88% booked out, Locke said.
Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo said some people have come out to use the snow globes and then became Zoo members.
“It’s very successful,” Locke said. “Events are what’s keeping everything afloat right now.”
‘Racine needed something like that’
Last year, zoo staff visited snow globes in a “nearby town” and fell in love with the idea, Locke said.
“We thought that Racine needed something like that,” she said.
Staff wanted to keep allowing the community the typical animal experience while also doing something new. Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is more important than ever. The snow globes offer a space of isolation.
“People can still have a Zoo experience and not have to interact with people they don’t want to,” Locke said. “I’ve had so many people tell me it feels so good to get out of the house and not have to worry about anything.”
This time of year is also traditionally slow for the Zoo.
Heidorn emphasized that the animals at the Zoo can’t be furloughed and staff needed to come up with ways to support the animals and have a fun family experience.
“We need to get people out here,” Heidorn said. “People just want to get out and go from their home bubble to our bubble.”
The snow globe reservations began Friday, Jan. 29 and are scheduled to remain open until Sunday, Feb. 28, although some March time slots have been added, according to the website. They are open in 90-minute time slots on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Reservations can only be made online at racinezoo.org/product/winter-picnic-snow-globe.
Birthday gift for mother-in-law
Sarah Jacobs, a Mount Pleasant resident, went to the snow globes on Jan. 30. She brought seven of her family members: her husband, her two daughters, her husband’s parents, husband’s sister and one of her children.
Going to the snow globes was her mother-in-law’s birthday gift. The family selected the beer and wine package.
“We love the zoo a lot and we love supporting the zoo. We figured this was a good way to celebrate,” Jacobs said. “It seemed like a good, family fun thing to do, away from everyone with social distancing and all that.”
The time went by quickly, she said, as the family played games, talked and ate good food, which is catered from Joey’s Yardarm. The children really enjoyed the animal encounter, which was with a box turtle, she said.
Her father-in-law enjoyed it so much, he’s looking into buying a snow globe for himself to use on his deck, with the potential for overnight camping.
“It was good even with having little kids. We have a 3-year-old and she had a blast. It was an all-around good experience,” Jacobs said.
Fun for an animal lover
Caledonia resident Stephanie Wojciechowski experienced the snow globes Friday with her mother, sister, cousin and two of their gal pals for a ladies’ night. She had been to snow globes in Milwaukee before, but this was her first time in snow globes at the Zoo.
The group selected the beer and wine package, which Wojciechowski said included a good selection of alcoholic drinks. She also said the food was delicious.
The six women enjoyed listening to music hooked up via Bluetooth. They didn’t even get to playing the provided games because the conversation was entertaining enough, Wojciechowski said.
A lesser Madagascar tenrec (sometimes called a small Madagascar hedgehog tenrec) named Gilly was their animal encounter ambassador.
Wojciechowski’s family has quite a few pets: two cats, two dogs, two tanks full of fish and a hamster.
“I’m an animal lover so I absolutely loved the animal encounter they did,” Wojciechowski said. “It was a different, fun experience.”
She also said the fact that people can’t get out and do much right now during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic added to the magic.
Wojciechowski liked it so much she is planning on going back on Valentine’s Day with her husband, another couple, and her 7-year-old son.
The frost on the outside of the snow globe also added to the event, she said: “It was a cool experience. You almost feel like you’re in a different world and you forget where you are for a while. You can escape reality.”
“For what you’re spending and what you get, I feel like it was worth it,” she said.