Isolated outing proves popular at Racine Zoo snow globes

Birthday gift for mother-in-law

Sarah Jacobs, a Mount Pleasant resident, went to the snow globes on Jan. 30. She brought seven of her family members: her husband, her two daughters, her husband’s parents, husband’s sister and one of her children.

Going to the snow globes was her mother-in-law’s birthday gift. The family selected the beer and wine package.

“We love the zoo a lot and we love supporting the zoo. We figured this was a good way to celebrate,” Jacobs said. “It seemed like a good, family fun thing to do, away from everyone with social distancing and all that.”

The time went by quickly, she said, as the family played games, talked and ate good food, which is catered from Joey’s Yardarm. The children really enjoyed the animal encounter, which was with a box turtle, she said.

Her father-in-law enjoyed it so much, he’s looking into buying a snow globe for himself to use on his deck, with the potential for overnight camping.

“It was good even with having little kids. We have a 3-year-old and she had a blast. It was an all-around good experience,” Jacobs said.

Fun for an animal lover