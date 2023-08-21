RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason cut the ribbon at a new dog park at Island Park on Monday, opening it to residents and their furry friends.

Mason was there with his his black lab, Antigone, Tom Molbeck, the city's parks and recreation director, and two other black labs, Otis and Wrigley.

After the ribbon cutting, the labs went into the park to play.

"We're really excited about having another dog park to make available to the community," Mason said. "It's at a great place. We really love the investments we've made at Island Park, the pavilion, the playground equipment, the pickleball courts. It's a great community asset."

Recent work at Island Park also has included renovating the bathrooms.

"There's a lot happening at this park," Mason said. "We think there's an opportunity for food trucks and events here."

The park will be hosting a beer garden from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 22 and from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 23. The event will include live music, food and family activities.

The park is separated by fences into two areas, one for dogs under 25 pounds, and one for those weighing more than 25 pounds.

The new dog park is about four times bigger than the dog park at N. Owen Davies Park.

"Running your dog is a really important thing to be able to do and this provides ample space," Mason said.

Molbeck said the city plans to install shelters and small pavilions at the park, but also would like to hear what residents want.