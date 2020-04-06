Is it legal for the governor to suspend an election? Evers makes his argument

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With less than a day until in-person voting in Wisconsin's spring election is supposed to begin, it remains unclear whether it is legal for Gov. Tony Evers to order a postponement to the election.

For weeks, the Democratic governor has said that he can't do it legally, but because of the rising death toll of COVID-19 he has been forced to call it off. He had hoped the Legislature would delay the election, but legislative leaders — Republicans Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos — declined the call, saying the election needs to go forward as planned.

In a court filing with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, filed just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Evers argued that Wisconsin's emergency powers statute grants him the ability to issue "emergency orders he (the governor) deems necessary for the security of the people."

Wisconsin is officially in a state of emergency approved by the federal government because of COVID-19. And Wisconsin statute 323.12(4)(b) says that the governor, during a state of emergency, may "Issue such orders as he or she deems necessary for the security of persons and property."