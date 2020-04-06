You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Is it legal for the governor to suspend an election? Evers makes his argument
0 comments
topical alert top story

Is it legal for the governor to suspend an election? Evers makes his argument

With less than a day until in-person voting in Wisconsin's spring election is supposed to begin, it remains unclear whether it is legal for Gov. Tony Evers to order a postponement to the election.

For weeks, the Democratic governor has said that he can't do it legally, but because of the rising death toll of COVID-19 he has been forced to call it off. He had hoped the Legislature would delay the election, but legislative leaders — Republicans Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos — declined the call, saying the election needs to go forward as planned.

In a court filing with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, filed just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Evers argued that Wisconsin's emergency powers statute grants him the ability to issue "emergency orders he (the governor) deems necessary for the security of the people."

Wisconsin is officially in a state of emergency approved by the federal government because of COVID-19. And Wisconsin statute 323.12(4)(b) says that the governor, during a state of emergency, may "Issue such orders as he or she deems necessary for the security of persons and property."

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Monday during a virtual press conference: “In-person voting, by definition, inhibits our ability to physically distance. And the recent consolidation of polling locations in many parts of Wisconsin would result in mass gatherings. In-person voting would, without question, accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 and increase the number of cases. And an increase in the number of cases in Wisconsin would result in more deaths.”

Susan Johnson, UW-Whitewater

Johnson

Susan Johnson, an assistant dean at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater who holds a doctorate in political science and government, told The Journal Times the following in an email: "I don’t know that I would be able to provide a legal analysis of the current situation. It seems unclear as to who would have the legal authority to move an election ... I don’t know that there is much legal precedent to go on."

Even if the courts side with Republicans and say that Tuesday's election should go on, there's no guarantee it would be enough to keep polls open. In Ohio, a judge said that Gov. Mike DeWine could not order polls to close. Polls remained shuttered anyway. Ohio's Supreme Court later affirmed DeWine's decision.

Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News