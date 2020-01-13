Is Caledonia the Village of No? Local leaders wrestle with anti-development reputation

“This is how business should be done. Not dragged out and dragged out and dragged out,” Weatherston said.

“(We are) pushing things off, kicking the can down the road,” Trustee Dave Prott added. “I do think we still have a bad rap here with developers wanting to come here and do business with us.”

Trustee Fran Martin, often a minority voice on the board, is concerned that expediting processes could lead to more residents feeling unheard.

“There are sometimes valid citizen concerns,” she said, claiming that speeding up the process could leave valid concerns unaddressed.

Moving forward

Most of the Village Board and at least one developer think the village needs to be more proactive behind the scenes, connecting with business people who may want to move their operations into Caledonia — on top of the village’s partnership with the RCEDC.

Nancy Washburn, a development consultant, told Caledonia’s elected officials on Tuesday: “You have a great opportunity now.” Why? “Because we have Foxconn.”