As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. I am pleased to report that third quarter returns exceeded my expectations.
Just the facts
Gaining over 9 percent in the quarter, and now 7 percent for the year, the Dow Jones Average of 30 major industrial companies wiped out the loss it had coming into the quarter, rising from last place to first. And appropriately, in a case of role reversal, the Russell 2000 (small company) Index dropped from first place in the second quarter to fourth among these four major averages, making a mere 3 percent in the quarter, but still up 10 percent to take second place for the year to date.
In second place for the quarter, gaining over 7 percent, was the broadly diversified S&P 500 Average, which represents approximately 80 percent of the value of all domestic equities (stocks). This average is now up a respectable 9 percent for the year. And in third place for the quarter, also with a gain of over 7 percent and leading for the year, up over 16 percent, was the technology heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index.
Although larger companies had bigger gains than their smaller rivals across all style categories, more aggressive growth stocks, continued to outperform their more conservative, value peers. International and Global stocks and funds had another poor quarter. In a rising interest rate environment bonds continued to struggle.
Quarter in perspective
The first half of the year was characterized by rising corporate profits driven in part by improving economic fundamentals and lower corporate taxes, higher long term interest rates, a stock market correction and significant concerns about how and when our nascent trade war would end. Although these same drivers and concerns continued into the third quarter, investors embraced the good news and discounted their concerns to drive stock prices significantly higher in their best quarterly performance in five years.
Given that stocks over time move higher on the back of higher corporate profits and low interest rates, my feeling all along was that this should have been a better year than it had started out to be. And although our trade spats with China and Europe have not yet been resolved, it was a relief to see some progress having been made at least with respect to our trading relationships with Mexico and Canada.
Advice today
This excellent quarter, in the context of a year that started out with vigor, higher volatility and a correction, should remind all of us that investment success takes patience and time. This was just one quarter in the context of what is now the second longest economic expansion and longest bull market in U.S. history.
Given uncertainties that still abound, especially with respect to changes in our global trading relationships and the impact those changes could have on other economies as well as our own, I continue to recommend caution.
