Investing in Wisconsin; Fund connects investors with projects across state

“But when we do have conversations with developers there’s always a gap that occurs and there’s a limit to how much the city in public dollars can put in.

“To encourage that investment the opportunity zones really creates this great space where we can encourage outside investment, for people to reinvest in the City of Racine and frankly other communities around the state.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘Invention city’

William Martin, Racine’s chief innovation officer, worked on opportunity zones at the state level before coming to the City of Racine, where he has worked on smart city initiatives and establishing the opportunity fund.

“'Invention city’ is innovating yet again and this is an innovation in financial services and in equity investment in this case,” said Martin.

Martin said the reason for having one fund for the whole state was so that the 60 municipalities in 44 counties can work together to raise capital instead of competing for it.