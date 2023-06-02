RACINE — Investigators are asking the public for more information after a 38-year-old man died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Racine officers responded to the 1600 block of W. 6th Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday regarding a shooting, according to the Racine Police Department.

That is a residential area one block east of Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School.

According to the RPD release, officers found the man at the scene. The man died from his injuries.

While police said they have a person of interest, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or submit a tip using the Crime Stoppers P3 app.

