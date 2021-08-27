Investigation of Racine County Jail deaths complete, police say

RACINE — The investigations of the deaths of two young men who died in the Racine County Jail within three days of each other this spring is complete, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which handled the investigations.

“Our Detective Bureau has completed the death investigations regarding Malcom James and Ronquale Ditello-Scott,” Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said in an email Thursday. “Because these cases are still open and under review by the Racine County DA’s (District Attorney’s) office, our department will not be releasing any reports or documents at this time.”

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson did not reply to emails seeking an update on the cases. It is up to Hanson’s office to decide if criminal charges are to be filed against anyone involved.

After that, more documentation, video and other information could be released.

No official causes of death have been released in either case.

Attorney speaks