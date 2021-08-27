Investigation of Racine County Jail deaths complete, police say

RACINE — The investigations of the deaths of two young men who died in the Racine County Jail within three days of each other this spring is complete, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which handled the investigations.
“Our Detective Bureau has completed the death investigations regarding Malcom James and Ronquale Ditello-Scott,” Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Wright said in an email Thursday. “Because these cases are still open and under review by the Racine County DA’s (District Attorney’s) office, our department will not be releasing any reports or documents at this time.”
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson did not reply to emails seeking an update on the cases. It is up to Hanson’s office to decide if criminal charges are to be filed against anyone involved.
After that, more documentation, video and other information could be released.
No official causes of death have been released in either case.
Attorney speaks
Notices of claim — forms used to inform someone that they will soon face a civil lawsuit — have already been filed on behalf of both men, said Chicago attorney Kevin O’Connor, who is representing the families of both Ditello-Scott and James.
During a phone call Friday, O’Connor reiterated distrust for law enforcement in Racine and Kenosha, saying “their own internal investigations seem to always find that ... officers don’t do anything wrong.”
O’Connor added that he was “shocked” that he, as the attorney representing the estates of James and Ditello-Scott, had not been notified the investigation was complete. He said he had not heard the investigation was complete until hearing the news from a reporter.
Mental health crisis preceded tasing, death
Snippets of videos shared by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office from within the jail showed James, with his head covered in a blanket, hitting his head against the walls of his cell during an apparent mental health crisis.
7:26 Watch now: Video released of Malcolm James hitting his head against Racine County Jail cell wall
Some time later, the cell door was opened and at least one Taser was used against him.
The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that James was tased prior to his June 1 death, but has not shared how many times the 27-year-old was tased.
A release from the Sheriff’s Office called on “people to do their own independent research on the nonlethality of Tasers.”
USA Today reported in April 2021: “While no reliable data exists on how often law enforcement uses weapons like Tasers, a 2011 Department of Justice report cited survey-based studies that put the risk of death from the devices at less than 0.25%, or (less than) 1 in 400.”
James had been arrested May 28 after allegedly setting his own apartment on fire during what was likely another mental health crisis. According to the Sheriff’s Office, James was hospitalized at least twice after being arrested due to his “self-harming behavior” prior to his death.
OWI suspicions led to arrest
Ditello-Scott, a 22-year-old father from Whitewater, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. on May 29 on suspicion of OWI.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was “swerving in and out of its lane of travel” and was “unable to maintain a consistent speed” while driving in Waterford; Ditello-Scott had been hanging out with friends in Milwaukee before trying to drive home to Whitewater when he was pulled over, according to his loved ones.
By 5:30 a.m. that day, the Sheriff’s Office reported he was sleeping in the jail; when he was checked on an hour later, he was “yellow in color and not breathing,” and was pronounced dead soon after.
Deputies reported finding “multiple forms of marijuana” and other “open intoxicants” in the vehicle. Ditello-Scott allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana before driving.