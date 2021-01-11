Investigation of Burlington High teacher focusing solely on his lesson plan

BURLINGTON — Burlington Area School District school officials said Monday they are investigating not whether Jeff Taff, a Burlington High School social studies teacher, attended last week’s U.S. Capitol protest, but whether he shared unauthorized material with students.
In a statement based on questions raised about the situation — reported by multiple outlets, including The Journal Times, on Friday — the school district also noted that the Capitol protest could become an issue if Taff is accused of criminal wrongdoing.
“If the district were to ever confirm a staff member’s involvement in a criminal activity, that would be a separate issue,” officials said.
Taff, a social studies teacher at Burlington High School, was placed on administrative leave last week after allegedly telling students he was taking time off work to travel to Washington, D.C., and that he was “standing up for election integrity.”
A Burlington SOCIAL STUDIES teacher allegedly took off work to participate in yesterday’s coup. pic.twitter.com/FlqDFj3Oj6— Sam Wunderle (@Sam_Wunderle) January 7, 2021
In an online lesson plan, he also directed students to watch a video that sought to raise questions about the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election; no evidence has been presented by any person or organization that indicates Biden did not win the election.
School district officials began investigating after a student called attention to a teacher’s online classroom assignment.
Although district officials Monday said they have discussed the matter with Taff, they did not indicate whether he was part of Wednesday’s pro-Trump demonstration at the Capitol that turned violent, led to at least five deaths and delayed but did not stop Congress’ confirmation of Biden’s election.
Taff could not be reached for comment.
The district has said that Taff took time off work last week, and that they are not investigating his use of personal time off.
“The district is investigating what content the teacher presented to students and whether or not that violated district policies,” officials said.
Many of the people who stormed the Capitol have been arrested and charged with crimes that include violating a curfew, unlawful entry, assault and carrying a weapon. A mob of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol to disrupt the process as members of Congress were taking steps to confirm Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election. Trump may now face his second impeachment for alleged “incitement of insurrection.”
Law enforcement records released from the incident give no indication that Taff was among those arrested or being actively sought.
Lesson plan
In a purported online lesson plan left for Burlington students last week, Taff wrote of his planned trip to Washington: “Some of you will understand why. Some will not. I am sorry, but standing up for election integrity and our right to vote in fair elections is too important for me to not be there.”
In their statement Monday, school officials said the situation “has escalated from an internal personnel issue to a national news item.”
They also said his suspension from the classroom is a nondisciplinary, paid administrative leave.
Some parents and others in BASD have made comparisons to fourth-grade teacher Melissa Statz, and complaints last fall about her use of the Black Lives Matter movement to teach students about racial justice.
A Monday statement from BASD addressed this comparison, saying: “The public has raised questions around consistency in how the district addresses its personnel matters. Every case has its differences and must be handled separately while following consistent laws, policies, and guidelines. We have the legal obligation to protect the rights of due process of all parties during an investigation.”
The Burlington Coalition to Dismantle Racism group, of which Statz is a member, said the U.S. Capitol riot was fueled by white supremacy. The group is calling for BASD officials to take disciplinary action against Taff if he did end up supporting the violent attempt to halt Congressional proceedings Wednesday.
The Burlington Area School Board was scheduled to meet Monday night, although officials said they anticipated no discussion regarding Taff.