Introducing Get Out & About

What’s going on this weekend?

What is there for us to do with the kids?

What is there for us to do while leaving the kids with a sitter?

We’ve got one-stop shopping for the answers to those questions. It’s called Get Out & About, and it launches Thursday.

This new section, a joint venture between The Journal Times and the Kenosha News, will be filled with information on all the best live events, activities and entertainment offerings coming up in the Racine-Kenosha area.

If it’s happening around here, you’ll know it’s coming by reading Get Out & About.

Look for it every Thursday in The Journal Times.

To submit your event, email to: getout@wisconnvalleymediagroup.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0