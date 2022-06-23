'Into the Woods' opens July 15 at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — One of Stephen Sondheim’s most beloved musicals, “Into the Woods,” will take audiences on a fractured fairytale adventure July 15-31 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

A childless baker and his wife set out to lift the Witch’s curse by journeying into the woods and encountering familiar storybook characters. Jack with his beanstalk, Cinderella with her prince, Rapunzel with her tower and Little Red Ridinghood with her wolf. The epic quest grants all of their wishes, but what are the consequences when their dreams come true?

The cast includes Nic Cicerale as the narrator/mysterious man who weaves the story of the Baker (Shawn Holmes) and the Baker’s Wife (Megan Seager) as they gather ingredients for the Witch (Danielle Katers) to change their fates. Cinderella (Samantha Feiler), Jack (Kameron Rojas-Schueneman), Little Red Ridinghood (Evelyn Alumbreros) and Rapunzel (Maeden Hillery) all have something the couple needs and must deal with their own triumphs and tribulations along the way.

Other characters include Jack’s Mother (Ami Bouterse), Cinderella’s Stepmother (Anne Mollerskov), Florinda (Taylor Stefanski), Lucinda (Tabetha Steege), Cinderella’s Father (Anthony Lazalde), Cinderella’s Mother (Jackie Geiss), Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf (Thomas Minkowski), Granny/Giant (Kathy Berg), Rapunzel’s Prince (Jack Scharff), Steward (Kyle Simonsen), Snow White (Alexa McLain) and Sleeping Beauty (Alanna Sawall). Directed and music directed by Robert Kroes with choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino, the show is supported by a crew of costumers, set builders, technicians and production members.

While the characters appear to be children’s fairytale creatures, some adult material may not be suitable for younger patrons.

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and 2 p.m. Saturdays, July 23 and 30. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. Value night performances at 7 p.m. July 24 and 28 have tickets available for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

