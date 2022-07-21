"Into the Woods": Ambitious musical at Racine Theatre Guild

‘Into the Woods” may be based on fairy tales, but it’s not for children — or anyone counting on a perfect “happily ever after” resolution.

What the Broadway musical — on stage through July 31 at the Racine Theatre Guild — does offer audiences is an intriguing look at what can happen when your wishes do (or don’t ) come true.

Stephen Sondheim’s 1987 musical intertwines the tales of Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel into a lesson about how adulthood has no happy ending.

When you add in Sondheim’s notoriously tricky, intricate lyrics, it adds up to “a beast of a show,” said Director Robert Kroes.

It’s a “beast” he’s thrilled to be taking on.

“It’s a wonderful challenge to tackle this material,” he said a few days before the show opened. “It’s my first time working on this show, though I’ve seen it done on stage a few times.”

Kroes, the director of choral and theatrical activities at Union Grove High School, has been involved with the Theatre Guild for 10 years, but this is his first time directing a main stage production.

“I’m so lucky to be supported by the staff and volunteers here and this amazingly talented cast,” he said.

All in the family

Two of those cast members — Ami Bouterse and Evelyn Alumbreros — have a special connection that extends beyond their roles on stage.

Bouterse is Alumbreros’ mother, and this is the first time the two have performed together in a musical.

“We’ve sung together in concerts,” Bouterse said, “but this time, we’re playing characters on stage.”

Both said they appreciate having a cast member at home to run lines with “and having a car buddy is nice for the ride home,” Alumbreros said, adding, “We’re very close, so working on this together is a fun summer experience.”

Bouterse — an associate professor of music at UW-Parkside — is an “Into the Woods” veteran, having played Rapunzel in a long-ago production. This time, she’s Jack’s Mom. (Like Bambi’s mother, this character has no actual name.) Her daughter is making her “Into the Woods” debut, playing Little Red Riding Hood.

Despite not having a name, Jack’s Mom “has a lot of dimension,” Bouterse said. “It’s been find to find some comedic elements to her.”

Alumbreros — who is studying musical theater at Emerson College in Boston — has been researching the show online “and I’m still finding connections. There are some musical motifs in the score that you hear throughout the show, which you don’t even notice the first time. Every time I see the show, I discover something new.”

Sondheim, Bouterse said, “exposes the voice in musical theater like no other composer does. The writing isn’t easy, and while the songs seem simple on the surface, they are very demanding for the singers — in a good way.”

Every component of the show, director Kroes said, “is a challenge: The music, the fantasy elements, the special effects and the scene transitions. We’ve all worked together to elevate the show where we want it to be.”

Summertime show

All three acknowledge that asking audience members to come inside during the summer poses its own challenge. (Though the air-conditioned theater is a great option when the heat and humidity are stifling.)

So why come to a performance?

“This is one of the most outstanding casts I’ve ever heard on stage,” Kroes said. “It’s a must-see ticket.”

Added Bouterse: “I’ve been in professional productions, and this show is on a professional level. You’ll leave the theater saying ‘wow.’”