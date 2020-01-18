You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Interstate 94 shut down early Saturday morning due to jack-knifed semi; all lanes open now
0 comments

Interstate 94 shut down early Saturday morning due to jack-knifed semi; all lanes open now

{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A 21-year-old semi-truck driver from Texas was cited for driving too fast for conditions by the Racine County Sheriff's Office after his semi jack-knifed while heading southbound on Interstate 94 early Saturday morning.

The semi ended up blocking all four lanes of traffic just south of Highway K from around 1:45 a.m. until 3 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said.

No injuries were reported.

Parts of eastern Wisconsin could get as many as 7 inches of snow accumulation this weekend.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News