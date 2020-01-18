Interstate 94 shut down early Saturday morning due to jack-knifed semi; all lanes open now

RAYMOND — A 21-year-old semi-truck driver from Texas was cited for driving too fast for conditions by the Racine County Sheriff's Office after his semi jack-knifed while heading southbound on Interstate 94 early Saturday morning.
The semi ended up blocking all four lanes of traffic just south of Highway K from around 1:45 a.m. until 3 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said.
No injuries were reported.
Parts of eastern Wisconsin could get as many as 7 inches of snow accumulation this weekend.