Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

KENOSHA COUNTY — A man remains in critical condition following the collision Wednesday morning of a minivan and a commercial motor vehicle on Interstate 41, just south of Highway 50.

Just before 9:30 a.m., in the midst of a winter weather warning, the driver of a minivan headed north on the interstate near Pleasant Prairie lost control of his vehicle. It began fishtailing, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and was struck on the driver’s side by a commercial motor vehicle that was also headed north.

When a Wisconsin State Trooper arrived on scene, the driver was slumped over the steering wheel and trapped in the van. Firefighters and EMS workings took over extrication efforts after the trooper broke out a passenger window to gain access to the driver.

The driver remained in critical condition as of Wednesday evening. No additional information about the crash is available at this time.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments