Interstate 94 megaproject 'substantially complete'

It took nine years of planning and 11 years of construction, but it’s practically done.

The Interstate 94 megaproject that has disrupted traffic in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties for more than a decade is “substantially complete,” said Michael Pyritz, Wisconsin DOT regional communication manager.

All of the roadwork from the Mitchell Interchange to the Illinois state line has been finished, with only a few more sound barriers that need to be erected, according to Pyritz. Total cost: about $1.9 billion dollars. It involved around 1,775 registered workers, 27 new bridges, 19 retaining walls, 45 sign structures and more than 26 linear miles of storm sewer. Not to mention 18.5 miles of new roadway in each direction, including expansions of up to four lanes throughout the majority of the 18.5 miles north and south.