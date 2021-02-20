Internet access point helpful, does not solve all of Raymond Elementary's connectivity issues

RAYMOND — Raymond Elementary School is the site of one of Racine County’s 10 new internet access points as part of its Digital Counties initiative. That hasn’t solved all the connectivity issues for Raymond’s students.
“I’ve noticed some people, they’ll come park in our (parking) lot. And so it must be helping community members, I would think,” said Raymond Elementary Communications Director Mitzi Cozad.
Contributing to decreased upload and download speeds within the district is Raymond’s topography, with abundant hills and trees, Cozad said.
So with one of the county’s internet access spots placed at the school, students and members of the community do have access to high-speed internet, but only if they drive to the school parking lot, which Cozad said was not ideal.
“So it has not fixed the issue completely for us,” she said.
Raymond is currently operating under a hybrid learning model, with students attending in-person four days per week and learning virtually on the fifth day.
Of internet access for Raymond students, “It’s super important,” Cozad said.
Raymond’s teachers are getting around the connectivity issue by recording their lessons for virtual learning days instead of relying on livestreaming like some other schools do. The recording allows students to watch the videos somewhere that might have a better internet connection than their home, such as a grandparent's house, a library or the school parking lot if necessary.
Access still a problem for many
Racine County placed its free internet access points in what it identified as high-need areas.
“The greatest concentration of residents without internet are also disproportionately ethnic minority, living in poverty, lacking access to health care, lacking a post-secondary credential, and unemployed,” said a press release from Racine County. “No-cost internet means more and better access to public-health information and employment opportunities, especially during COVID-19, for Racine County residents.”
The county partnered with Gateway Technical College and Higher Expectations to collectively commit more than $100,000 to fully fund at least 15 internet access points across the county.
The first 10 sites, including Raymond School, were announced Tuesday.
Out of the estimated nearly 77,000 households in Racine County, 12,000 lack internet access, according to the county. The makeup of the top-5 census tracts without reliable internet are, on average:
- 72% ethnic minority
- 28% living in poverty
- 7% without health insurance and between 19 to 34 years old
- 9% bachelor’s degree attainment
- 9% unemployment rate
Internet access is strongly correlated to many social determinants of health, the county said.
Help elsewhere
While Racine Unified was not involved with the access point project, some of its students will likely benefit from it.
“Increased access to high-speed internet is a welcome benefit for our families,” said Racine Unified Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp. “It ensures students can access educational resources and that families have access to a wide variety of other health, employment and wellness resources.”
Racine Unified has provided families in need with wireless internet hot spots to complete their remote learning from home, however the hot spots have monthly data limits and are restricted to educational use only.
In addition to Raymond Elementary School, the other internet access points announced earlier this week are:
- Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., Racine
- Wayman Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive, Racine
- HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave., Racine
- Kingdom Builders Fellowship Center, 2707 Rapids Drive, Racine
- Racine Police Department Sixth Street Cop House, 1522 W. Sixth St., Racine
- Racine Police Department Geneva Street Cop House, 1140 Geneva St., Racine
- Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant
- SAFE Haven of Racine, 1030 Washington Ave., Racine
