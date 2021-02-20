Internet access point helpful, does not solve all of Raymond Elementary's connectivity issues

Raymond’s teachers are getting around the connectivity issue by recording their lessons for virtual learning days instead of relying on livestreaming like some other schools do. The recording allows students to watch the videos somewhere that might have a better internet connection than their home, such as a grandparent's house, a library or the school parking lot if necessary.

Access still a problem for many

Racine County placed its free internet access points in what it identified as high-need areas.

“The greatest concentration of residents without internet are also disproportionately ethnic minority, living in poverty, lacking access to health care, lacking a post-secondary credential, and unemployed,” said a press release from Racine County. “No-cost internet means more and better access to public-health information and employment opportunities, especially during COVID-19, for Racine County residents.”

The county partnered with Gateway Technical College and Higher Expectations to collectively commit more than $100,000 to fully fund at least 15 internet access points across the county.

The first 10 sites, including Raymond School, were announced Tuesday.