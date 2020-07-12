International students unsure of where they stand due to revised ICE regulations

SOMERS — Some University of Wisconsin System officials and students were shocked after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released new regulations last week that leave international students’ education and visa status hanging in the balance.
The Student and Exchange Visitor Program had put temporary exemptions in place for international students that allowed them to take more courses online than previously allowed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. The new guidelines state that students enrolled in hybrid model courses may continue to remain in the United States, but students may not remain in the U.S. should their schedules become fully online.
“Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States. The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States. Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings,” the guidelines said.
As the pandemic persists, many schools remain unsure of how students will return to school this fall, including the UW system. So far, UW-Madison plans to welcome students back to campus this fall on Sept. 2 with the adoption of a hybrid model — courses will be taught virtually and in-person when possible.
UW-Parkside created a phased restart approach called the Ranger Restart, and will also be adopting a hybrid model, according to Elaine Philippa, UW-Parkside’s international studies manager. The Ranger Restart website notes that in order for students to return to campus, it is “imperative” to follow the guidelines and that “circumstances may require us to go back to a previous phase.”
Philippa was surprised by the new regulations, having just returned from a canoe trip in the Boundary Waters where she had no phone reception. Philippa said that Parkside has put together a list of their international students and is remaining in “constant contact” with them during this time.
“We have run a list of all international students’ schedules for fall and examined who had been contemplating taking all online classes because that would affect them and we are now identifying the classes that would be needed to be changed in format to a hybrid model,” Philippa said. “We are doing everything we can to comply with the immigration regulations and assist our international students in reaching their goal of studying in the United States and obtaining a U.S. degree.”
If Parkside were to go back to a complete online model, Philippa noted that international students would have to go back home, which presents its own set of challenges. Due to COVID-19, Philippa said travel, especially international travel, is difficult right now and has fewer flight offerings.
While she said she hopes this will not happen, Philippa said students could continue their education online in their home countries. Parkside usually hosts around 90 international students each year, though the university did lose some students due to the pandemic, with most of them in the business program, according to Philippa. The business program has many offerings online, which Philippa said has allowed students to continue with their degree paths in an online format. But, Philippa noted that the regulation changes have left students feeling nervous.
“They are committed to obtaining their academic degree and having changing regulations so suddenly put on them causes a degree of anxiety that I’m hoping won’t affect their performance,” Philippa said.
Big impact at UW-Madison
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank released a statement Tuesday in response to the new regulations, which would affect 5,800 UW Madison new or continuing international students. With the hybrid model, Blank’s statement said it is believed that international students would be allowed to enroll and remain in the U.S.
But, in her statement, Blank also noted the virus has caused many changes, and the new regulations are inflexible to possible changes, such as the ones seen during this past spring semester. UW-Madison is “urging” ICE to drop or amend the plan through cosultation with Wisconsin’s congressional delegation as well the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Universities, according to Blank’s statement.
“Since the start of the pandemic, international students have faced numerous difficulties and hardships, including travel restrictions, closed consulates, required and recommended quarantine periods, not to mention acts of xenophobia, hate and bias,” read Blank’s statement. “These students are valued members of our community, and we will continue to support and advocate for them.”
Students react
Ahmad Hamid, a UW-Madison international student from Malaysia, is a senior majoring in chemical engineering. Hamid said the sudden switch to online courses this spring was difficult, as he focuses better in person. While he noted a few positives, such as being able to review lecture videos online, Hamid said the online format had “mostly cons.”
Hamid said he was “genuinely concerned” when he heard the news, but believes UW-Madison students won’t be affected because of the hybrid model.
“Students should be patient while universities across the country try to figure out how to manage this, Hamid said. “I strongly believe that we will get through this. Keep yourself updated with news, and hopefully things will get better. Don’t lose hope!”
Tanvi Dhariwal, another UW-Madison international student, is from Pune, India. She was set to graduate this December with degrees in art history and Italian. The pandemic, Dhariwal said, has already taken away all of her research projects, which she now has to conduct online rather than traveling to see art or archives in person.
Dhariwal said she was uncertain if she would still be able to graduate early or conduct her research if she was forced to leave due to the new ICE guidelines, with limited resources and not all countries having access to research databases.
“Please stop using international students as pawns,” Dhariwal said. “We are people with feelings and we don’t need the extra uncertainty and turbulence, especially since we’re so far away from home.”
