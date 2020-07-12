International students unsure of where they stand due to revised ICE regulations

As the pandemic persists, many schools remain unsure of how students will return to school this fall, including the UW system. So far, UW-Madison plans to welcome students back to campus this fall on Sept. 2 with the adoption of a hybrid model — courses will be taught virtually and in-person when possible.

UW-Parkside created a phased restart approach called the Ranger Restart, and will also be adopting a hybrid model, according to Elaine Philippa, UW-Parkside’s international studies manager. The Ranger Restart website notes that in order for students to return to campus, it is “imperative” to follow the guidelines and that “circumstances may require us to go back to a previous phase.”

Philippa was surprised by the new regulations, having just returned from a canoe trip in the Boundary Waters where she had no phone reception. Philippa said that Parkside has put together a list of their international students and is remaining in “constant contact” with them during this time.