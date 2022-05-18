International scouts may be looking at players in Racine's anti-violence basketball league this summer

RACINE — Players in the local anti-violence summer basketball league will now have international eyes on them.

The founder of the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association, 20-year-old Isaiah “Lul Icey” Lambert, is now an official scout of the National Basketball League.

That’s not to be confused with the world’s preeminent basketball league: the NBA, or National Basketball Association.

The players who are going to participate in the second season of the PTGDBA will then perhaps be able to land a tryout or spot on the roster of a professional basketball team overseas.

As Lambert explained it: “Me and my team will, like, actually create a combine to allow players to try out for the overseas teams.”

The 2022 season tips off July 10 at the Dream Court outside the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. Lambert said the team that wins this year’s championship will share $5,000 in educational scholarships.

Opportunities

The NBL has a winding history. Founded in 1937, it merged with the Basketball Association of America in 1949 to create the National Basketball Association. Five current NBA franchises have their roots in the NBL: the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings.

After being dead for 70 years, it was revived.

NBL-United States currently has 12 teams and is in its third season after being revived. Players must be 16 years old to enter the league.

NBL-U.S. is now the only FIBA (International Basketball Federation, originally own as Fédération Internationale de Basket-ball Amateur)-affiliated league in the U.S. and part of a network of basketball leagues across the planet, with partners in Greece, Spain, Singapore, France, England, Germany, Dubai, Israel, Philippines and New Zealand, said Will Campbell, national scouting director and head coach of NBL-U.S.

In an interview, Campbell said the semi-pro/NBL route could provide “opportunities” for young athletes who, as he described them, aren’t particularly “studious” or who haven’t been looked at by NCAA/NBA scouts but still see a future for themselves in basketball.

“With our direct partnerships, we can basically place young men and women overseas where they can start earning a living,” Campbell said.

The league’s mission statement is “To teach, develop, and expose basketball players to NBA, NBAGL (the G-League, which is a minor league for the NBA), college and international scouts while providing the local community an exciting brand of basketball and entertainment.”

2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and a 2022 all-star LaMelo Ball, now a star for the Charlotte Hornets, was drafted third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft after playing briefly in Australia’s NBL in 2019. The year prior, as a 17-year-old, he had played professionally in Lithuania.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo played with a semi-pro Greek team and then a team in Spain — neither of which were NBL affiliates — before international scouts got him on the radar of NBA squads. Likewise, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić, a native of Slovenia, has been a professional basketball for seven years despite only being 23 years old and joining the NBA in 2018.

Campbell said the league is looking to put together “tours” where American players will go up against international talent, which could get more scouts’ eyes on them.

Talent

There was already high-level talent in the first season of PTGDBA, led by Racinians who compete at the college level. Among them:

Horlick High School grad Marquise Milton, now two seasons into his college career at Highland Community College

Koreem Ozier, Case High School’s all-time leading scorer who also became the first-ever Racine County high schooler to average 30 points a game and has now played in more than 100 collegiate games with the University of Louisiana-Monroe and Sacred Heart University

Azarien Stephens, a St. Catherine’s standout who has played for Western Wyoming Community College and Colorado Northwestern Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association

Nobal Days, a Park grad who played in 29 games as a junior at Tulane University last year

While American talent and the NBA dominate international basketball attention, the sport is often considered among the top five most-popular in the world — consistently behind only soccer and cricket in estimates of how many fans of the sport there are and active participants. American football doesn’t even crack the top 10 in most accounts, despite the NFL being the highest-grossing sports league on the planet.

