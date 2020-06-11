Intermission ending: Marcus Cinema in Sturtevant opening June 19
Intermission ending: Marcus Cinema in Sturtevant opening June 19

STURTEVANT — Marcus Theatres announced its plan to reopen some theaters on June 19, including the Marcus Cinema in Sturtevant. Theaters will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays and hours will be limited to late morning and closing early evening. Every movie will cost $5 (no upcharges) upon reopening.

“We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern by Marcus guests and associates, and have been very thoughtful about the reopening process we are implementing,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres.

“We know people are eager to return to theaters for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment — and that consumer confidence is very important to us. The steps are in place, associates are trained and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back,” said Rodriguez.

As part of the initial reopening experience, Marcus Theatres is introducing its “Movie STAR” approach, which incorporates new health and safety measures and is in alignment with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

Everyone can be a “Movie STAR” and play a role in creating a safe environment with social distancing (S); thorough cleaning (T); app and website ordering of tickets, food and concessions for no-to-low contact interactions (A); and respecting each other by following these new protocols (R).

Policies and guidelines will continue to evolve with time and will be assessed and updated on an ongoing basis. For the most up-to-date information visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/ReOpening.

For safety, additional measures include:

  • Company will conduct associate wellness checks and implement the use of face masks, as well as the use of gloves as appropriate during the associate’s shift.
  • Guests will be encouraged to wear face masks in public areas and stay home if sick.
  • Low-contact options for ticket and concessions/food purchases will be available through the app and website.
  • There will be an increased frequency of cleaning, especially high-touch surfaces.
  • Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the theater.
  • In-theater signs will encourage proper social distancing.

Products and prices

  • Standard pricing will apply when new movies are released
  • Available showtimes can be found on the app or website
  • Movies that were popular when theaters closed will be featured for reopening including: “Sonic the Hedgehog;” “Bad Boys for Life;” “Jumanji: The Next Level;” “The Invisible Man;” and more
  • Also showing will be retro classic movies. A “Harry Potter Series” will start June 19

Concessions/Food/Beverages

  • Low-contact food ordering will be highly encouraged through the Marcus Theatres app and website
  • Concession stands will be open, serving the traditional menu — popcorn, soda, candy, nachos, etc.
  • In-theater dining auditoriums initially will not have delivery to seats upon reopening
  • Food orders will be picked up in a designated area
  • Menus will stick to favorites such as appetizers, pizzas, chicken tenders and burgers to start
  • Theater bars/lounges will be open, but table service will be temporarily unavailable. Drinks will be welcome in auditoriums
  • Zaffiro’s restaurants will open with proper spacing between tables, a maximum of six guests per party and other safety enhancements in alignment with theater practices and local government guidelines
