Intermission ending: Marcus Cinema in Sturetvant opening June 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — Marcus Theatres announced its plan to reopen some theaters on June 19, including the Marcus Cinema in Sturtevant. Theaters will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays and hours will be limited to late morning and closing early evening. Every movie will cost $5 (no upcharges) upon reopening.

“We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern by Marcus guests and associates, and have been very thoughtful about the reopening process we are implementing,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres.

“We know people are eager to return to theaters for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment — and that consumer confidence is very important to us. The steps are in place, associates are trained and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back,” said Rodriguez.

As part of the initial reopening experience, Marcus Theatres is introducing its “Movie STAR” approach, which incorporates new health and safety measures and is in alignment with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.