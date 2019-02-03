RACINE COUNTY — Open enrollment for students looking to attend a public school outside their district of residence begins Monday.
Parents and guardians can apply to send their child to any public school in the state in the 2019-2020 school year through the Wisconsin Public School Open Enrollment program. Applications are available on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website, and can be submitted through 4 p.m. April 30.
Public school open enrollment allows parents to apply for their child to attend a public school in a district other than the one in which they live free of charge, according to a press release from the DPI.
RACINE — Three new private and parochial schools have registered this year to take voucher s…
The Wisconsin public school open enrollment program, administered by the Department of Public Instruction, began in the 1998-1999 school year, with 2,464 student participants. The program has since grown more popular, with 60,820 students transferring from their resident district through open enrollment last year.
Districts will notify parents by June 7 of approval or denial of their applications. Districts can deny open-enrollment requests if the district does not have capacity for out-of-district students. An alternate application procedure allows parents to apply for open enrollment outside of the strict three-month application period a, but there are more restriction on this process.
In most circumstances, transportation to and from a nonresident school is the responsibility of the parent. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation, so parents with questions should call the nonresident school district office. Families whose children are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals based on federal income guidelines can qualify for reimbursement of a portion of transportation costs.
Transfer of funds
The open enrollment program is funded by state general equalization aid transfers between sending and receiving school districts. For the 2018-19 school year, the transfer amount is an estimated $7,379 per student or $12,431 for students with disabilities. Resident districts are prohibited from denying any student’s open enrollment application for cost reasons.
There is a limit of three open enrollment applications per child, per open enrollment period.
Most students who attended a nonresident school district under open enrollment in the current school year are not required to reapply for the subsequent school year. However, districts may require re-application if the student will be entering middle school, junior high school, or high school in the 2019-20 school year. Districts must notify parents of any re-application requirement prior to the start of the application period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.