BURLINGTON — After several years of helping families with the loss of loved ones at Integrity Funeral Services, Adam and Cindi Schweitzer’s new Integrity Celebrations event center gives those families room to celebrate other rites of passage.
With her background in the hospitality industry, Cindi Schweitzer said that while they will hold funerals at Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive in Burlington, the space was intentionally designed for a wide array of occasions — baby showers, birthdays, holidays, graduations, weddings, retirements and more.
The new space didn’t officially open until Friday, but Schweitzer said they already had a few bookings before then.
“We’re trying to get it opened, but people want to use it,” said Cindi Schweitzer.
Flexibility and fellowship
The Schweitzers had the 6,800-square-foot space built in the shape of a cross with large, open spaces.
The main entrance leads to a large lobby that includes a stone fireplace that Adam, who is a mason by trade, built with the help of his son, Thor, and Cindi’s brother Rick Meyer and his son, Josh Meyer, of Meyer builders in Kenosha.
To the right of the lobby is the room that in traditional funeral homes would be the chapel, but which the Schweitzers opted to call the gathering space.
“We want to accommodate as many people as we can,” Cindi said. “We have to be thinking of the future.”
In a straight line from the entrance, past the restrooms and a bar, is the dining area which can accommodate more than 100 people. Behind the bar is the catering kitchen, where they store an ice cream machine. Cindi’s plan is to have food set up at stations in separate parts of the room instead of at one buffet table.
To the right of the dining area is a doorway that leads to the outdoor area, which is still a work in progress, but which Cindi said will have fire pits, tables and chairs for lounging.
“We’re ready to go,” she said. “We just need that snow to melt.”
The gathering space can be sectioned off with bookcases, but otherwise all three rooms flow together into on continuous space which Cindi hopes will encourage socializing.
“I believe what people want right now is fellowship,” she said.
Tucked away beside the building entrance is the space where full-time florist Laurie Tamblyn has set up shop. The Schweitzers have also contracted with a pastor and a full-time celebrant to assist the growing number of people who are not affiliated with a specific religion.
Separate facilities
The Schweitzers have kept their Integrity Funeral Services location at 2934 Evergreen Drive, Rochester, which is where the deceased are prepared for funeral and burial. Their daughter Brooke Schweitzer is the funeral director.
They decided to have the bodies of the deceased handled in Rochester, thinking that people might hesitate to book an event like a children’s birthday party in a building where a deceased person might be on premises.
“We wanted it (the Celebrations Center) to be as convertible as possible,” Cindi said.
She said that two families they held funerals for at the new Burlington site have recommended the space to their employers for holiday parties.
“We assisted you in one of the hardest moments, let us help you with some of the others,” Cindi said. “We hope people can come and celebrate with us, no matter what the situation is.”
Integrity Celebration Center is located at 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive in Burlington. They can be contacted at 262-514-4600.
