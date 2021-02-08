 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Insurance commissioner, DATCP warn of COVID vaccine scams
0 comments

Insurance commissioner, DATCP warn of COVID vaccine scams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) secretary-designee Randy Romanski are warning consumers of scams related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last year, the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) issued a bulletin affirming that the COVID-19 vaccine would be provided at no cost for all. Yet some Wisconsinites have received scam calls indicating they need to make a payment to receive their vaccine.

“Wisconsin consumers should know that their vaccine will be available to them at no cost,” said  Afable.

Consumers should be cautious if they receive robocalls or unsolicited calls from individuals requesting personal or financial information.

“Scammers continue to find new ways to steal your personal information," Romanski added. “Make sure to do your research, only utilize resources you know and trust, and don't respond to unsolicited calls or email solicitations.”

If you get an unprompted contact, hang up and call the company or provider using a reliable phone number. Finally, remember to think twice before trusting your caller ID. Scammers can “spoof" phone numbers so they appear to be from a government agency.

If you have been a victim of a scam, consumers can file a complaint with DATCP online at datcp.wi.gov, by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128, or by emailing DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Wisconsin and sign up to receive email updates from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, a new restaurant in Mount Pleasant, is a true family effort
Local News

Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, a new restaurant in Mount Pleasant, is a true family effort

When Myron and Luis met in 2016, an immediate father-son bond was formed. Myron interviewed Luis for a job in the restaurant business, and soon after that, the two spent more time together. Naturally, Myron taught Luis how to cook. "I never realized how much he was watching me," Myron said. "It was like a little kid telling you, 'Dad, I want to be just like you.'"

In 2018, they made the decision together that Myron would adopt Luis.

Now, they run a restaurant together: Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, 2305 Racine St.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Governor & GOP Trade Pre-Budget Themes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News