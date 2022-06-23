Inspired after losing friend to gun violence, young Racine-area Catholics look to 'take back our city'

RACINE — While other people have spent the 90-degree days this past week relaxing by bodies of water or grilling out, Dulce Contreras and 70 other volunteers spent their days painting, digging and repairing homes in the Uptown neighborhood.

Belle City Catholic Service Camp is a partnership that Active Catholic Teens in Service does every year with the different Catholic communities around Racine.

The camp is known for its missionary work in helping restore houses every summer.

Among the volunteers were Maria and Lupe Sandoval, whose son Andre Sandoval was active in the ACTS projects before dying by gun violence in August 2021. Andre was one of ACTS' biggest advocates before his death.

According to investigators, Sandoval was killed by Tamir Williams, who had cut Sandoval's hair before the two argued over the bill. Williams followed Sandoval out of a Mount Pleasant salon and then shot him. In October 2021, Sandoval was found not mentally competent to stand trial, but regained competence this spring after treatment and has now pleaded not guilty.

Andre Sandoval, who was a 21-year-old Burlington resident at the time of his death, had put in a full week's work during the group's projects last summer as an adult volunteer. This year, his family joined to honor his memory.

This year's theme is “Live Like Andre,” in honor of Sandoval.

Taking back the city

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp would travel to different parts of the country for missionary work, but the travel was deemed too costly and dangerous with an active pandemic. So the camp now works on homes in the City of Racine. This year, the group has spent the last week restoring 18 houses on the 1700 block of Howe Street.

There's substantial evidence that investing in specific areas can have profound impacts, particularly in preventing violence.

A November 2021 reported titled "Want to reduce violence? Invest in place." published by Brookings Metro, a subsidiary of the Washington D.C.-based Brookings Institution research group, states: "To understand the causes of — and potential solutions to — violence in the U.S., one must pay attention to the long-standing relationship between violence and place. Within cities, gun violence is concentrated in a small set of disinvested neighborhoods, and within these neighborhoods, such violence is even more concentrated within a small set of 'micro-geographic places,' like particular streets.

"This is a well-established trend that holds in every city or non-urban setting in which it has been studied. And when it comes to solutions, a growing body of evidence also demonstrates the promise of micro-level place-based interventions — such as rehabilitating vacant lots or increasing the number of community organizations — in significantly decreasing violence within these neighborhoods."

Dulce is the daughter of Eloy Contreras, the director of ACTS. Working directly under him, Dulce does a bit of everything at ACTS, including scheduling and paperwork. She is also a recent graduate of Racine Lutheran High School.

Howe Street residents have shown appreciation to the group in many ways. Some of the residents help the kids working on their house, and the group is often gifted water, sodas and fruit. Dulce said people are dropping off supplies and donations all the time. Even big companies like S.C. Johnson have lent support.

This year's project has 50 youth volunteers from 8th to 12th grade and about 20 adult volunteers. The youths will work on the houses from June 20-24, doing things like repairing porches and fences and providing new coats of paint to siding. Whatever the kids cannot get done in the week will be completed by the adults.

“The main thing is that we want to get more kids,” Dulce said. “We want to make it bigger and bigger every year ... Our big motto this year is that we want to take back our city ... We want to take back what's ours. This has been a big year where a lot of gun violence has happened and we want to take it back. It’s kind of crazy: we go to these vigils where someone is killed, but we come back home and we don’t do anything about it. We want to make Racine the ‘Beautiful Belle City.’”

Involved in Belle City Catholic Service Camp ACTS Youth Ministry

St. Patrick

St. Sebastian

St. Lucy

St. Louis

St. Rita

Siena Catholic Schools

St. Edward

St. Richard

St. Catherine's High School

Catholic Community in Central Racine

St. Paul the Apostle

St. John Nepomuk

St. Joseph Parish and School

