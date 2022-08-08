InSinkErator to be sold for $3 billion to Whirlpool Corporation

MOUNT PLEASANT — InSinkerator is being sold to Whirlpool Corporation for $3 billion.

Whirlpool Corporation on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Emerson Electric Co., the Fortune 500 company that became the parent company of InSinkErator in 1968.

InSinkErator, founded in Racine, is the world's largest manufacturer of food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use.

The $3 billion deal is all-cash, the companies said. InSinkErator will maintain its Mount Pleasant headquarters, constructed in 2017 and 2018.

InSinkErator is headquartered in Mount Pleasant and has delivered food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers for home and commercial use for almost 100 years. The world's first food waste disposal unit was invented in 1927 by John Hammes in his basement workshop in Racine.

InSinkErator was established in 1938 and now holds a greater than 70% share in the food waste disposal industry. On a full-year basis, ending Sept. 30, Whirlpool said InSinkErator is expected to generate sales of about $650 million.

InSinkErator has established an international presence that reaches nearly 80 countries, with subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

"We are excited for the unique opportunity to add InSinkErator to our portfolio of leading brands. The acquisition is a clear accelerator of our ongoing portfolio transformation and aligned with our stated goals of investing in high-growth and high-margin businesses and Win Americas," stated Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation, in a news release. "InSinkErator is not only an iconic brand with a reputation for the highest quality and performance, but also a business that is purpose-driven and shares our vision of improving life at home. We look forward to capitalizing on the significant growth opportunities we see for this business."

Following the close of the transaction, InSinkErator is expected to operate as a separate business as part of Whirlpool's North America Region.

Whirlpool Corporation expects to generate revenue by capitalizing on InSinkErator's leading consumer brand preference and its installed base being five times larger than the rest of the industry.

Whirlpool Corporation plans to initially fund the acquisition through available liquidity, with new debt put in place at a later date. The acquisition, which has been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Greenhill & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to Whirlpool Corporation.