Insects are subject of Kenosha Public Museum exhibit

KENOSHA — In the air, water and even under foot, insects inhabit every domain of our daily lives, performing essential functions that balance our fragile ecosystem on earth. By using cutting-edge technology and custom methods, artist Bob Sober created "Small Wonders: Insects in Focus," an exhibition that allows viewers to see this hidden world like they’ve never seen it before. Small Wonders aims to inspire, in an artistic way, our natural curiosity to understand the form, function and diversity of nature. The exhibition can be seen through Jan. 7 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Creating human-scale images of insects, with resolution so high that every hair, dimple, and tiny structure is clearly revealed, was impossible prior to the technological advancements of the past 10 years. High-resolution digital cameras, fast personal computers, economical digital storage and powerful software applications capable of assisting with the assembly of hundreds or thousands of individual photographs create the opportunity to capture accurate images of insects as they truly exist.