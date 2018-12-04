RACINE — A 21-year-old Racine woman, incarcerated for a string of misdemeanor charges, faces more jail time after allegedly trying to damage a police vehicle on her way back to jail from the hospital, where she was meant to be treated after reportedly swallowing a pencil on Saturday.
Destiny Elizabeth Payne, 21, of the 3700 block of North Bay Drive, has already had more than a dozen charges filed against her this year preceding Saturday’s incident, according to online court records.
Those charges include retail theft and possession of an illegally acquired prescription in March; resisting an officer, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in April; criminal damage to property again in June; threatening the family of a Racine police officer in July; throw/expel bodily substances as a prisoner, resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct in October; and criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in November.
Charges were filed Tuesday for the most recent incident, for which Payne faces two counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was tasked with transporting Payne from the Racine County Jail to Ascension All Saints Hospital after she reportedly swallowed a pencil at the jail. She reportedly refused treatment.
Upon being taken back to the squad car, Payne told deputies she planned to smash the vehicle’s windows. While driving back to jail, Payne unbuckled her seat belt, began kicking a window and dented the door’s interior, law enforcement reported.
She later began hitting her head against the divider between the front and back seats, causing a gash to open on her forehead, the deputy driving the vehicle reported.
As a result of the cut on her forehead, she was taken back to the hospital, where she allegedly kicked an electrocardiogram (EKG) machine and a deputy needed to hold Payne to prevent her from slamming her head into the floor.
One of the nurses said she might’ve been the cause of Payne’s distress, since Payne reportedly did not like the nurse because she had “previously lectured Payne to stop swallowing items.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Destiny. Say no more. Was is attached to a sharpener cuz that could be dangerous?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.