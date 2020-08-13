Injuries reported in Burlington apartment fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — At least two people were reported injured, one apparently seriously, in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in a complex along Burlington's riverfront.

City firefighters were dispatched at 12:46 to a reports of smoke and smoky smells at a multi-story apartment complex at 180 Bridge Street.

Fire crews radioed that they found sprinklers activated and signs of a fire in a third-floor unit.

Radio reports indicated that there were at least two patients needing medical aid. One of those was rushed by a Burlington Fire Department ambulance to Aurora Medical Center of Burlington.

The Red Cross has been requested to respond to the scene. City Fire Chief Alan Babe estimated that possibly as many as 60 people may need assistance.

The Town of Burlington Fire Department, Rochester Fire Company and the Racine Fire Bells were called to the scene to assist city fire crews.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office was assisting city police with traffic control.

The Journal Times has a reporter responding to the scene. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

