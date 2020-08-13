Injuries reported in Burlington apartment fire

BURLINGTON — At least two people were reported injured, one apparently seriously, in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in a complex along Burlington's riverfront.
City firefighters were dispatched at 12:46 to a reports of smoke and smoky smells at a multi-story apartment complex at 180 Bridge Street.
Fire crews radioed that they found sprinklers activated and signs of a fire in a third-floor unit.
Radio reports indicated that there were at least two patients needing medical aid. One of those was rushed by a Burlington Fire Department ambulance to Aurora Medical Center of Burlington.
The Red Cross has been requested to respond to the scene. City Fire Chief Alan Babe estimated that possibly as many as 60 people may need assistance.
The Town of Burlington Fire Department, Rochester Fire Company and the Racine Fire Bells were called to the scene to assist city fire crews.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office was assisting city police with traffic control.
The Journal Times has a reporter responding to the scene. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Update from another fire
A late-night Tuesday fire on the 600 block of West State Street in Burlington reignited minorly Wednesday. Firefighters were unable to get into the home safely and quickly, so fire suppression "set up for defensive operations and deployed hose lines and aerial apparatus to combat the fire from the exterior of the building," the Burlington Fire Department reported.
Twelve different fire departments, plus the Lake Geneva Fire Bells, responded and provided support during the late-night, tough-to-fight blaze after Burlington Fire activated the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) system. The departments that responded were Rochester, Raymond, Bristol, Lyons, Waterford, Union Grove/Yorkville, Wheatland, Lake Geneva, Paris, Wind Lake, Salem Lakes, and South Shore.
As of Thursday morning, the cause of the fire remained under investigation. No damage estimate has been made yet.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.