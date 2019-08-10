RAYMOND — Ten people were injured in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Saturday morning, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Deputies responded at 10:52 a.m. to the scene, where initial investigation determined that traffic was slowed on southbound I-94 near Seven Mile Road to allow a construction vehicle to exit the construction area. A dump truck could not stop in time and hit a vehicle in front of it, causing a chain reaction involving six passenger vehicles, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Ten people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.
All seven vehicles had to be towed away due to heavy damage.
Traffic was cut down to one lane at low speeds while the scene was cleared. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office also shut down southbound I-94 at Drexel Avenue for about 90 minutes.
"This is another example of getting back to the basics of driving," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "Allow enough distance between you and a motorist in front of you to react and possible stop. Once again, one mistake caused a chain reaction of events that landed 10 people in the hospital."
Schmaling urged drivers to make sure vehicles are insterstate-ready, slow down, follow at a safe distance, remove distractions, stay in the lane and avoid traveling in blindspots.
"We need everyone's help to keep our roadways safe," Schmaling said.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrew Buckley
Andrew Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kenneth F. Hand
Kenneth F. Hand, 9000 block of 15th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Cory J. Lohmeyer Jr.
Cory J. Lohmeyer Jr., 4000 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Malta L. Valle
Malta L. Valle, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft for financial gain against an elderly or disabled person, unauthorized opening of letters, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Denise K. Williams
Denise K. Williams, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury.
Desiree N. Chavez
Desiree N. Chavez, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Patrick D. Gordon
Patrick D. Gordon, 1500 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Thomas J. Klante
Thomas J. Klante, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gilberto Quintero
Gilberto Quintero, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.