RAYMOND — Ten people were injured in a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 Saturday morning, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies responded at 10:52 a.m. to the scene, where initial investigation determined that traffic was slowed on southbound I-94 near Seven Mile Road to allow a construction vehicle to exit the construction area. A dump truck could not stop in time and hit a vehicle in front of it, causing a chain reaction involving six passenger vehicles, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ten people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

All seven vehicles had to be towed away due to heavy damage.

Traffic was cut down to one lane at low speeds while the scene was cleared. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office also shut down southbound I-94 at Drexel Avenue for about 90 minutes.

"This is another example of getting back to the basics of driving," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "Allow enough distance between you and a motorist in front of you to react and possible stop. Once again, one mistake caused a chain reaction of events that landed 10 people in the hospital."

Schmaling urged drivers to make sure vehicles are insterstate-ready, slow down, follow at a safe distance, remove distractions, stay in the lane and avoid traveling in blindspots.

"We need everyone's help to keep our roadways safe," Schmaling said.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

