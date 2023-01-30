Initial work underway on Lincoln-King neighborhood development project

RACINE — It has been almost a year since Gov. Tony Evers announced that Racine would receive $15 million to expand access to affordable housing in the historic Lincoln-King neighborhood, and the city has been working to develop projects.

Cathy Anderson, neighborhood investment manager for the Community Development Authority, said the city has been in regular communication with the State Department of Administration and has been working on logistics and regulatory requirements.

“Right now, we are focusing on the housing inventory that we already started, which includes two houses in the neighborhood,” Anderson said. “They will be listed spring of 2023. We will begin building and rehabilitating more homes in the near future.”

The city has acquired five properties through the Community Development Authority.

Two of the properties are in the Lincoln-King neighborhood on Marquette and Albert streets, and were purchased for future development.

Mayor Cory Mason said in a statement that there will be opportunities for the community to provide input.

“The project will require significant community engagement,” he said. “Up to this point, we have made good progress on the Marquette and Albert Street houses. They are the starting point for the project moving ahead and serve as a roadmap for acquisition and rehabilitation.”

Evers made the announcement that the state would be assisting with investment in the Lincoln-King neighborhood at the same time he announced Racine Community Health Center would receive $20 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Construction on the health center is expected to begin this year.

Racine is the largest city in Wisconsin without a federally-qualified health center to serve low-income families with little or no health insurance.

Residents of Racine's Lincoln-King Community attack the snow with shovels and smiles | In Photos Yadiel Melendez Yadiel Melendez Magale Campbell Sr. Magale Campbell Sr. Ray and Magale Clearing the way Alma Martinez and friend Alma Martinez