Information session planned for new youth facility

RACINE — Racine Women for Racial Justice will host a a free online community information session on the proposed Racine County Youth Development and Care Center. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
Discussion will focus on the new center slated to be located near the current youth detention facility in the Dennis Kornwolf Service Center on Taylor Avenue. The guest speaker is John Tate, alderman and Racine City Council president. Tate represents the district surrounding the proposed facility.
All are welcome but the group hopes to hear from those who live in the vicinity of the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue and would be most affected by construction of another institutional facility in their neighborhood.
Register in advance by going to https://go.evvnt.com/748050-0.