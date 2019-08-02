STURTEVANT — Usually first responders are wary of fast drivers. On Thursday, they befriended one.
Hélio Castroneves, the IndyCar driver who has won the Indianapolis 500 three times and also was the Season 5 champion of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” provided lunch for the crew at South Shore Fire Department Station 9, 2801 89th St., Sturtevant on Thursday. He spent a couple hours with the crew, signing autographs for the firefighters and their families, got a tour of the station and its equipment, and gave firefighters a look inside the luxury RV in which he travels the country.
He also brought an appropriate lunch of Firehouse Subs.
"He's a very down-to-earth guy," Battalion Chief John Radewan commented. "It was very low-key; he was very welcoming."
"You could not tell he was a millionaire or whatever he is,” Radewan laughed.
In an Instagram post, Castroneves joked that he autographed one firefighter’s helmet “just in case he needs to get to an emergency.” The Brazilian-born international celebrity also made an appearance at a Kenosha fire station this past week for a similar event.
The 44-year-old driver made the visits while on his way to Elkhart Lake’s Road America racetrack to compete in the International Motor Sports Association Road Race Showcase, which began Thursday afternoon and ends Sunday.
As a brand ambassador for Milwaukee-based REV Group, Castroneves has been publicly showing support for first responders. REV Group manufactures specialty vehicles, including fire engines and ambulances. The E-ONE fire apparatus that Station 9 uses was built by REV Group.
REV Group also is sponsoring a grand prix at Road America on Aug. 17-18. First responders will receive free admission to that event.
In numerous Instagram posts and tweets, Castroneves expressed love for Wisconsin and Road America in the past week.
When he signed on with REV Group, Castroneves admitted he has a special connection to Wisconsin, since his first career pole position came at a Wisconsin track in 1999.
