RACINE — In response to employer need, Gateway Technical College is set to begin its new motorcycle, marine and outdoor power products technical diploma program at the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.
Service technicians in this field maintain, diagnose, and repair two- and four-stroke engines, hydraulics, outboard and inboard engines and transmissions. Engines include those such as boat motors, motorcycles, ATVs, boats and personal watercraft.
“Industry leaders came to us and said there was a big gap in the skills needed for their new technicians as well as a shortage of workers for the past several years,” said Joe Fullington, dean of Gateway’s School of Business and Transportation. “They asked us if we could address that through training.”
Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 4, and openings are available to students who would like to enroll in this solid career field. But students can still sign up for the program through next week. It’s possible students who begin this fall could earn the diploma in two semesters and be out in their career by the summer 2019, Gateway officials said.
Fullington said because of the skills gap, there are many jobs available locally for those who would possess the skills gained through the new diploma program. Graduates would be trained for entry-level service technician careers in the motorcycle, marine and outdoor power industries.
For more information, contact Fullington at (262) 564-2638.
