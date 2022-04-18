Industrial building coming to DeBack Farms Business Park; only one parcel left

CALEDONIA — The DeBack Farms Business Park is almost full. It’s getting another industrial building, to be located along Four Mile Road.

Caledonia has approved a site, building and operations plan to construct an approximate 188,000 square-foot industrial building located directly south of 13108 Four Mile Road. There is now only one parcel left in the park that hasn’t been purchased or designated for a use.

The approval came at the April 4 meeting of the Village Board with a unanimous 5-0 vote. Trustee Lee Wishau made a motion to approve a resolution associated with this building; it was seconded by Trustee Tom Weatherston. Trustees Dale Stillman and Kevin Wanggaard were excused from the meeting.

The village’s Plan Commission had previously recommended approval of the site, building and operations plans.

This building is being constructed as a speculation building, with no set tenants and is to be located on the parcel known as Pad C of the DeBack Farms Business Park. The lot is owned by Wispark and its size is approximately 11 acres.

“This is part of the site that has always been intended to be some sort of industrial building,” Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner said. “What is being proposed is an 180,000-square-foot speculation industrial building which complies with the vision that we had for the park.”

The applicant, Likewise Partners LLC, is purchasing the land from Wispark, and Riley Construction Co., Inc., is expected to begin work on the building in July. The completion date is tentatively some time in the second quarter of 2023, as early as February or March 2023.

Development features

The building exterior will be primarily precast concrete panels with glass and metal accents. It will additionally have a clerestory, with even-spaced windows on all four sides of the building to provide natural light.

The building will have varying shades of gray and blue accents. To draw attention to the building entrances, the building will have canopies above entrance doors and blue shading.

Landscaping incorporates a combination of deciduous and evergreen vegetation along with perennials, shrubs and ornamental grasses.

Prior to any building permits being issued, the applicant will need to get approvals for stormwater management, erosion control and grading plans from the water utility department and engineering department. A conditional use will additionally need to be applied for.

The development is slated to have 136 parking stalls. In the southern portion of the land, Likewise Partners, a Minneapolis-based real estate investment firm, proposed 25 semitrailer parking stalls.

Steven Buss, founder and CEO of the firm, said he’s expecting 1 to 3 tenants from the warehouse, distribution or manufacturing industries to occupy the building.

Sometimes industrial companies move or expand quickly and make fast decisions, Buss said, which is why Likewise Partners is building a speculative building. Additionally, there’s a shortage of space for industrial companies, he said.

“They don’t always have time to build their own building. The speed of making decisions for companies has increased and getting faster,” Buss said.

'We really like the area'

Buss, who grew up in Milwaukee and has recently begun working in southeastern Wisconsin, starting with buying a property in Franklin in Milwaukee County, said he’s happy to be doing business in Racine and Milwaukee counties.

“We really like the area from the airport to northern Racine County,” he said. “We’re very serious about expanding investments in Racine County. We see an opportunity to bring in some new players in terms of new companies to Caledonia.”

Emphasizing that labor is the No. 1 problem for almost every company right now, he said he hopes the new industrial building will help attract businesses and workers that would otherwise consider other locations. Additionally, anyone working in Caledonia is close to Racine, Mount Pleasant and Milwaukee, he said, which provides potential for good neighboring relationships.

At the Village Board meeting, Trustee Fran Martin asked the question of if the parking close to Four Mile Road is for cars or semi trucks because people on Four Mile Road had an ongoing problem with semis parking overnight, she said.

Wager said that parking area is for cars and the south side of the building is for trucks.

“I want to make sure that we’re conscious of that and doing whatever we can to mitigate it,” Martin said. “Putting the truck parking on the south side does help with that.”

Buss said Likewise Partners and Riley Construction are moving quickly with this development because material costs are increasing.

“We’re cruising. We’re delivering this,” Buss said. “We’re in the market right now, taking bids on construction and cooking along.”

