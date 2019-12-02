You are the owner of this article.
Indoor playground, bounce house business Jump N Joy Extreme opens on Durand
top story
Kids Entertainment

Indoor playground, bounce house business Jump N Joy Extreme opens on Durand

RACINE — Energetic kids and their parents might have a new hangout spot: The reopened and rebranded Jump N Joy Extreme.

Jump N Joy Extreme opened at a new location, 2917 Durand Ave., on Nov. 9. The new space includes a playground covering 2,800 square feet, a huge trampoline, a Nerf gun area and a large dodgeball arena and bounce house. For toddlers, there is a small bounce house with a ball pit and an inflatable race track for Paw Patrol riding toys.

Jump N Joy was previously located on Lathrop Avenue and was owned by Paulene Simmons until its closure in 2017. Paulene’s daughter, Torneshia Simmons, and Shanta McKinney made a plan to reopen about a year ago, adding “Extreme” to the name. Prior to opening at the new location, Torneshia operated a business that provided bounce houses for parties and events. She still offers those services.

Simmons said that the bounce house business is going so well that she wanted to expand.

“There’s not much for kids to do in Racine,” she said.

Jump N Joy Extreme offers birthday parties and private birthday party rentals as well as Nerf gun war nights on Thursdays. Kids can bring their own Nerf guns or rent them.

Parents also have the option of dropping off their children to be supervised by Jump N Joy staff, with the signing of a waiver. Jump N Joy Extreme now employs eight people.

The location has a small concession stand with snacks such as hot dogs, nachos, chips, candy and slushies. In the future, Jump N Joy plans to offer pizza in-house but for now is contracting with Dominos, which has a location next door.

“I think it’s a really nice place for kids to enjoy themselves,” Simmons said.

Jump N Joy is open Thursdays from 4-9 p.m., Fridays from 4-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

The business is generally closed Monday through Wednesday, but that could change based on school schedules.

Cost per child for unlimited play is $10 on Thursdays and $12 on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Cost per child for kids 2 and younger is $5 on Thursdays and $6 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission for adults who come to supervise their children is free.

There’s a new place in town for your kids to bounce out their energy.

If You Go

WHAT: Jump N Joy Extreme

WHERE: 2917 Durand Ave., Racine

HOURS: Thursdays from 4-9 p.m., Fridays from 4-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

COST: Per child for unlimited play is $10 on Thursdays and $12 on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. Per child for kids 2 and younger is $5 on Thursdays and $6 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission for adults who come to supervise their children is free.

