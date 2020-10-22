Indoor bar/restaurant service ban starts Friday in several suburban Chicago counties

Starting Friday, tighter COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed for two more Illinois regions, including several suburban Chicago counties, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week.

By week’s end, four of the state’s 11 regions will be following the tighter guidelines, including an 11 p.m. closing time and a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants. The new mitigation measures for Regions 7 and 8 — which include Will, Kankakee, Kane and DuPage counties in northeast Illinois — will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

“If you’re getting tired, you’ve let your guard down, now is the time to pick it back up,” Pritzker said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “Mask up, wash your hands, keep your distance. We have to manage through this until the effective treatments and vaccines are fully tested and ready for distribution.”