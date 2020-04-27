Independent analysis finds Caledonia 'paying its way' financially

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALEDONIA — While the U.S. and world economy sails in tumultuous, uncharted waters in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a third-party financial analysis finds the Village of Caledonia in a good position to take on the rough economic seas that lie ahead.

Wisconsin Policy Forum President Rob Henken summarized the study’s final report at a special meeting of the Caledonia Village Board on April 20.

Henken noted the WPF’s new report “Village of Caledonia’s Fiscal Condition: Paying Its Way, An Independent Third-Party Analysis,” is the latest in a series of reports arising out of the Resilient Communities Initiative spearheaded by the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, which seeks to “bring the Greater Racine communities together to work collaboratively to … promote economic growth and address the public policy issues that are facing the larger region.”

Research began last fall and wrapped up in late February, using village financial data from 2013-18.

Two earlier WPF reports studied service-sharing and City of Racine finances. An analysis of Mount Pleasant village finances is to be released in May or June.

Henken said the Caledonia report was finished “virtually days before the COVID-19 crisis hit,” creating a “dilemma.”