Independence Day parade to return to City of Racine

RACINE — After last year saw a modified Independence Day celebration in Racine, the parade is scheduled to return in 2021.

The city’s annual Fourth of July parade back is on this year, it was announced by the 4th Fest of Greater Racine and Downtown Racine Corp. on Monday.

According to Anna Clementi from the 4th Fest of Greater Racine, a nonprofit organization which facilitates and fundraises the annual parade, more information on it will be released soon.

According to a Facebook post by the DRC, the parade will be on its normal Main Street route on Monday, July 5. Fireworks will be on as well.

Those in the parade must wear masks, and those attending the parade will be asked to socially distance and stay within family pods, the post said.

The parade will also be shorter — about half as many float participants as normal.