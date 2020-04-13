Incumbents prevail in Town of Waterford race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Incumbents Tim Szeklinski and Teri Jendusa-Nicholai easily fended off challenges to their supervisor seats in the April 7 election for Town Board.

Results released Monday afternoon showed Jendusa-Nicholai, a special education aide and nationally recognized victim rights advocate, finishing first with 1,265 votes, followed by Szeklinski, a property manager and real estate broker, with 1,073 votes.

Jendusa-Nicholai has been on the Town Board since 2016, Szeklinski since 2010. Szeklinski has also served on the Washington-Caldwell School District Board since 2012.

Scott Burns, an account representative, finished third with 681 votes, followed by David Kwasinki, an outside sales representative for the electronic security industry, with 583 in the April 7 vote.

Town supervisors serve two-year terms and receive an annual salary of $7,750.