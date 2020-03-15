Incumbents face challenge from political newcomer in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Four candidates are running for three open seats in the April 7 election for the Rochester Village Board. The term of office for each seat is two years and the position pays $4,000 annually and $25 per meeting attended.
Leslie Kinsey, a political newcomer, is attempting to unseat one of three incumbents on the ballot: Christopher Bennett, Russ Kumbier and Christian Johnson.
The candidates’ written responses to two questions about their candidacies follow.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
BENNETT: The issues I see as most pertinent to the village are proper funding for the fire department and finding a way to extend sewer service along Hwy. 36. At some point Rochester will need to transition to a full-time fire department, and sewer service along Hwy. 36 is a must to spur future development. Aside from those issues Rochester is an excellent place. Our roads and sewers are in great condition, and the contracts we keep with vendors — snow plowing, trash removal and more — work well.
JOHNSON: There are some infiltration and drainage issues in the village with repairing some of the leakage in our sewer. Keeping village taxes low is another concern.
KINSEY: I do not necessarily see issues. I see a desire for new ideas, new perspective on preserving our past all while creating our future. New faces bring new ideas and visions to the village board.
KUMBIER: Rochester is at a crossroad. It is facing pressures from the growth that is erupting around us as well as how we are going to maintain our high level of emergency fire and EMS services all while maintaining a budget that fits under the caps instituted by the state. People choose to live in Rochester because of its small town feel and its low taxes. Keeping these qualities will be challenging as this area of the state experiences great growth over the coming years.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
BENNETT: I am amazed by what I have learned from being an elected official over the last 11 years. It’s been a humbling and wonderful experience. After doing this for 11 years I cite two priorities — be fiscally responsible and make life as easy as possible for the people who call Rochester home. Those are my guiding principles.
JOHNSON: I bring several years of business experience as I have owned and operated my business for 31 years along with serving on Rochester’s Village Public Works Committee as chairperson and the Finance Committee. It has been a great honor to serve as a village trustee for the past 12 years. I have found my service rewarding and want to give back to my community that has given so much to me.
KINSEY: I am active in our community. This helps me understand the needs of our village. I will bring a fresh, new perspective to the board. I am not a politician. I am a resident who loves her village and I want to be a voice for our community. I am here to work for the village, residents and small businesses. I have a strong passion to make a difference all while preserving our past. I want to represent the changing faces in the village and make sure that we are progressing without changing what we love most about our village. I am supportive of reasonable growth that is in the best interest of our residents and already established small businesses.
KUMBIER: I have proven leadership skills and experience in government. As a current village trustee, I have worked to maintain fiscal discipline while still delivering quality services that the good citizens of Rochester have grown to expect. Further, I have a strong record of support for the Rochester Volunteer Fire Company, which is one of the best organizations of its kind in the state. I have a record of seeking out the input of my fellow citizens on the issues important to them, especially when it comes to purchasing decisions and public policy.