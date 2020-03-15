Incumbents face challenge from political newcomer in Rochester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KUMBIER: Rochester is at a crossroad. It is facing pressures from the growth that is erupting around us as well as how we are going to maintain our high level of emergency fire and EMS services all while maintaining a budget that fits under the caps instituted by the state. People choose to live in Rochester because of its small town feel and its low taxes. Keeping these qualities will be challenging as this area of the state experiences great growth over the coming years.

What qualifications make you a good candidate?

BENNETT: I am amazed by what I have learned from being an elected official over the last 11 years. It’s been a humbling and wonderful experience. After doing this for 11 years I cite two priorities — be fiscally responsible and make life as easy as possible for the people who call Rochester home. Those are my guiding principles.

JOHNSON: I bring several years of business experience as I have owned and operated my business for 31 years along with serving on Rochester’s Village Public Works Committee as chairperson and the Finance Committee. It has been a great honor to serve as a village trustee for the past 12 years. I have found my service rewarding and want to give back to my community that has given so much to me.