Incumbent Tom Pringle and Joel Jacobsen advance in District 20 County Board race
0 comments
top story

Incumbent Tom Pringle and Joel Jacobsen advance in District 20 County Board race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Longtime County Board Supervisor Thomas Pringle far outpaced challengers in a three-way primary Tuesday for the District 20 county supervisor's position.

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Pringle, a retired teacher and 20-year member of the County Board, finishing first with 614 votes. He will face Joel Jacobsen, a former Burlington alderman and state Assembly candidate, in the April 7 general election. Jacobsen garnered 306 votes on Tuesday.

Eliminated from contention on Tuesday was Rochester Village Trustee Doug Webb, who collected 257 votes.

District 20 encompasses the north part of Burlington and part of Rochester.

+1 
Thomas Pringle

Pringle
+1 
Joel Jacobsen

Jacobsen
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News